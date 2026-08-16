Charlie Angus / The Resistance

Charlie Angus / The Resistance

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Leslie's avatar
Leslie
8h

Excellent chapter. I remember all of these events happening, given that I was born in 1957. It is beyond shameful that the wealthy keep getting wealthier, to our, the working class' detriment. It is also super, super ironic that the actual formation of the USA was to escape this pattern of wealth inequality that existed in monarchies. So, so sad.

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Frank van Doorn🇨🇦's avatar
Frank van Doorn🇨🇦
8h

Indeed, Charlie, that is the history lesson story of the great theft. And, I fear, it will be harder to get that wealth back this next time than it was before. The current system, Friedman’s system, must be destroyed and everything re-structured with all in mind not just a few. But this current system won’t go easy. It will go, it simply must as it is a bottleneck in human civilization and, ultimately, we know what happens to bottlenecks.

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