Charlie Angus / The Resistance

Charlie Angus / The Resistance

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Lolly Schenck's avatar
Lolly Schenck
10h

Scary shit, Charlie. Thank you for keeping us informed and alert to the horror that the Trump administration and their sycophantic minions would/will unleash on us.

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Natrice Rese's avatar
Natrice Rese
10h

We have a lot to be concerned about! A new world is not a better world … it seems

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