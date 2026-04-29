Fellow resisters,

I want to share with you a recent Meidas Canada Network piece I co-hosted with The OShow’s Laura Babcock.

We talk about false populism and the rising democratic resistance in Ontario and Alberta. But then we get into a discussion of the growing threat to Canada from the Trump regime and the steps Prime Minister Carney needs to take to secure our nation against internal and external threats.

This is a spirited discussion about why the democratic flame is burning bright in Canada. Check it out.

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