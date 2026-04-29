People Get Ready
Fellow resisters,
I want to share with you a recent Meidas Canada Network piece I co-hosted with The OShow’s Laura Babcock.
We talk about false populism and the rising democratic resistance in Ontario and Alberta. But then we get into a discussion of the growing threat to Canada from the Trump regime and the steps Prime Minister Carney needs to take to secure our nation against internal and external threats.
This is a spirited discussion about why the democratic flame is burning bright in Canada. Check it out.
If any photos or images on this site are under copyright, please let us know and we will provide appropriate credit. This content is used in accordance with applicable copyright laws, including “fair dealing” under Canadian law and “fair use” under Section 107 of the U.S. Copyright Act, for purposes such as criticism, comment, and news reporting.
Charlie Angus / The Resistance is a reader-supported publication — please consider becoming a paid subscriber.
It is only a matter of when trumpler will invade our country. Narcissists always say what they mean and he has sad it numerous times, as well as threatening our allies and other countries, and now, an illegal war in Iran, good thing he has good military advisors like kid rock! Bee-cause he is insane we as a country must prepare for the worst. Trumpler loves hitler and is using his playbook, and hitler invaded Poland, we are Poland, in his demented eyes, as putin invaded Ukraine. We can hope for his death or dementia puts him away where he can pretend he is a king; or the people rise-up, or, hopefully by ballots at the midterms. We have been named, therefore been put-on-notice! Alberta's premier is committing treason by meeting with trumpler/maga giving him the needed excuse to send his ss guard into alberta. This is the twilight zone on steroids. If you love Canada, all canadians must stand on guard and together for our country and unique way of life on this planet. Our fore fathers/mothers answered the calling and now it is our turn! Luckily for us Carney plays bridge and trumpler go-fish! Hopefully cooler-heads will prevail and will put trumpler away to prison where he bee-longs! Stay the course, steady as she goes....elbows up!
Every time Lutnik’s name comes up, we must refer to him as a friend and business partner of Epstein. Every time! He is part of the Epstein class.