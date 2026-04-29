Charlie Angus / The Resistance

Charlie Angus / The Resistance

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Charles Fraser's avatar
Charles Fraser
7d

It is only a matter of when trumpler will invade our country. Narcissists always say what they mean and he has sad it numerous times, as well as threatening our allies and other countries, and now, an illegal war in Iran, good thing he has good military advisors like kid rock! Bee-cause he is insane we as a country must prepare for the worst. Trumpler loves hitler and is using his playbook, and hitler invaded Poland, we are Poland, in his demented eyes, as putin invaded Ukraine. We can hope for his death or dementia puts him away where he can pretend he is a king; or the people rise-up, or, hopefully by ballots at the midterms. We have been named, therefore been put-on-notice! Alberta's premier is committing treason by meeting with trumpler/maga giving him the needed excuse to send his ss guard into alberta. This is the twilight zone on steroids. If you love Canada, all canadians must stand on guard and together for our country and unique way of life on this planet. Our fore fathers/mothers answered the calling and now it is our turn! Luckily for us Carney plays bridge and trumpler go-fish! Hopefully cooler-heads will prevail and will put trumpler away to prison where he bee-longs! Stay the course, steady as she goes....elbows up!

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GrammaLin's avatar
GrammaLin
7d

Every time Lutnik’s name comes up, we must refer to him as a friend and business partner of Epstein. Every time! He is part of the Epstein class.

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