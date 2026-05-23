This week, we have witnessed Premier Danielle Smith continue to push the separatist agenda despite having secured massive support from the Prime Minister for a pipeline that has no economic case.

We also learned more about the manipulation of stolen Alberta voter data. It turns out a voter identification app used by the separatist group has been heavily promoted by MAGA ambassador Pete Hoekstra.

This story was broke by the excellent independent outlet PressProgress.

As part of my work with Meidas Canada Network, I interviewed journalist Luke LeBrun about the app and the role Hoekstra has been playing in interfering in Canadian politics.

I have been warning for over a year that the Trump regime is using the Donbas playbook to undermine our country. I urge you to watch this interview, where we go through the connections between American officials and the far right in Canada.

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