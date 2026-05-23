Charlie Angus / The Resistance

Charlie Angus / The Resistance

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mike Ramsay's avatar
Mike Ramsay
12h

Charlie, I think enough is enough now. This collection of idiots have left a trail of clues evident to even a blind man on a horse. To a reasonable mind, all of these people’s actions rise to the level of criminal activity and conspiracy. We need to confront the ones we all know farted in the elevator rather than stand politely trying not to inhale.

For Hoekstra, decertify his ambassadorial credentials and declare him PNG. Then, issue an arrest warrant for him on conspiracy and espionage charges. The Netherlands threw him out. We should go one step further and register the warrant with interpol so he is stuck in the USA.

For Danielle DARK SITH Smith; she who plays both sides (badly) in plain sight, conspiracy and Treason. The Mar a a Lago pilgrimages to meet Trump & toady officials, advising him how to support PP in the last election, plagiarizing MAGA strategies and talking points. She is openly supporting separatists and working to destabilize the country when we are under attack. Every politician with their nose in this separatist soup should be charged for actions rising to criminal activity, convicted and jailed on full length sentences. The same applies to those running separatist organizations.

Any naturalized Canadians should have citizenship revoked on release and deported. Any USA citizen involved should be jailed, then deported.

This whole affair is beyond the pale. Time to take the gloves off. We are under declared sustained Article 4 attack by the USA. These people are Quislings and Fifth Columnists.

Reply
Share
8 replies
Brian Taylor's avatar
Brian Taylor
12h

Hoekstra needs to be given the boot. The Dutch did not tolerate him. Nor should Canada.

The Trump regime has a pattern of appointing their dregs as ambassadors.

Kimberly Guilfoyle - Greece

Billy Long - Iceland

Charles Kushner - France

Charles Kushner - Monaco

Herschel Walker - Bahamas

Mike Huckabee - Israel

The great majority of ambassador positions remain vacant. I would like Canada to be counted in that group.

Reply
Share
59 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Charlie Angus · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture