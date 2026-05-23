Pete Hoekstra and the Alberta Voter Scam
This week, we have witnessed Premier Danielle Smith continue to push the separatist agenda despite having secured massive support from the Prime Minister for a pipeline that has no economic case.
We also learned more about the manipulation of stolen Alberta voter data. It turns out a voter identification app used by the separatist group has been heavily promoted by MAGA ambassador Pete Hoekstra.
This story was broke by the excellent independent outlet PressProgress.
As part of my work with Meidas Canada Network, I interviewed journalist Luke LeBrun about the app and the role Hoekstra has been playing in interfering in Canadian politics.
I have been warning for over a year that the Trump regime is using the Donbas playbook to undermine our country. I urge you to watch this interview, where we go through the connections between American officials and the far right in Canada.
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Charlie, I think enough is enough now. This collection of idiots have left a trail of clues evident to even a blind man on a horse. To a reasonable mind, all of these people’s actions rise to the level of criminal activity and conspiracy. We need to confront the ones we all know farted in the elevator rather than stand politely trying not to inhale.
For Hoekstra, decertify his ambassadorial credentials and declare him PNG. Then, issue an arrest warrant for him on conspiracy and espionage charges. The Netherlands threw him out. We should go one step further and register the warrant with interpol so he is stuck in the USA.
For Danielle DARK SITH Smith; she who plays both sides (badly) in plain sight, conspiracy and Treason. The Mar a a Lago pilgrimages to meet Trump & toady officials, advising him how to support PP in the last election, plagiarizing MAGA strategies and talking points. She is openly supporting separatists and working to destabilize the country when we are under attack. Every politician with their nose in this separatist soup should be charged for actions rising to criminal activity, convicted and jailed on full length sentences. The same applies to those running separatist organizations.
Any naturalized Canadians should have citizenship revoked on release and deported. Any USA citizen involved should be jailed, then deported.
This whole affair is beyond the pale. Time to take the gloves off. We are under declared sustained Article 4 attack by the USA. These people are Quislings and Fifth Columnists.
Hoekstra needs to be given the boot. The Dutch did not tolerate him. Nor should Canada.
The Trump regime has a pattern of appointing their dregs as ambassadors.
Kimberly Guilfoyle - Greece
Billy Long - Iceland
Charles Kushner - France
Charles Kushner - Monaco
Herschel Walker - Bahamas
Mike Huckabee - Israel
The great majority of ambassador positions remain vacant. I would like Canada to be counted in that group.