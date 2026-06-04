Pete Hoekstra may be the most hated guy in Canada.

That’s quite an achievement.

He continues to gaslight us while openly undermining the relationship with the United States’ number one trading partner. But his latest tweets promoting Donald Trump’s insult to Canada represent an egregious abuse of ambassadorial privilege. He has put our sovereignty on the table.

Think about that.

We have never before witnessed a situation in which a foreign ambassador openly undermines our right to be a nation. Diplomats are meant to build relationships between countries, not sabotage them.

When pressed, Hoekstra stated smugly that Canada giving up its right to be a nation would be a great topic in the upcoming CUSMA talks.

Canada needs to call this guy on the carpet.

We have launched investigations into foreign interference by powers such as China and Iran. And yet we have approached this ambassador with kid gloves when his is the only country to have openly ridiculed our right to be a nation.

But what Hoekstra doesn’t understand is that his behaviour only strengthens Canadians’ determination.

The impacts are being felt by the shutdown bourbon distilleries in Kentucky, the laid-off tourism operators in Nevada and Florida, and the huge impact on US jobs as Canada shifts its military spending to dependable democratic allies.

Way to go, Pete.

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