Charlie Angus / The Resistance

Charlie Angus / The Resistance

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Robert Kelly's avatar
Robert Kelly
3h

Just a reminder: When Hoekstra was ambassador to the Netherlands in Trump's first term, the Netherlands forced him to be recalled because he was so insulting and caused so much trouble. But he was loyal to Trump (mediocre people thrive in autocracy and are often its most ardent supporters) so he was appointed to Canada this time around. We should follow the example of the Dutch.

Reply
Share
1 reply
Gregory Guy's avatar
Gregory Guy
3h

That douche canoe does not represent me. Apologies to my Northern neighbors for foisting this trash on you.

Reply
Share
1 reply
95 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Charlie Angus · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture