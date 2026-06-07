Charlie Angus / The Resistance

Charlie Angus / The Resistance

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Linda Sawka's avatar
Linda Sawka
9h

The oil companies make a great case for investing in renewable energy. Sadly, the voters in Ontario voted for Doug Ford, who must be getting big kickbacks from the oil and gas lobbies. He cancelled rebates on EVs, ripped out windmills that were built and ready to attach to the electricity grid and actually ripped out EV charging stations that were in GO train parking lots. For those who voted Conservative and are complaining about gas prices, THIS IS WHAT YOU VOTED FOR!

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The Fact And Just The Facts's avatar
The Fact And Just The Facts
9h

Brilliant. Thank you. From a citizen of the state of New Jersey, USA.

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