Charlie Angus / The Resistance

Charlie Angus / The Resistance

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Keith Williams's avatar
Keith Williams
Sep 13Edited

Canada has never started a war with another country, neither have we ever lost one.

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Susan Woodman's avatar
Susan Woodman
Sep 13

Ok, I have had a much needed laugh over the pony fur and bamboo furniture tariff.

And of course they needed to drop the toilet paper tariff because they have so much food poisoning and explosive diarrhea that it is an essential commodity. It is also another good reason for Canadians to refuse to buy American produced foods and to demand that stores be honest about the origin of food products…. It’s actually a public health concern now.

While Trump is creating a Putin style army based on personal loyalty and blind head-nodding, Carney is rebuilding our national defence with Ukrainian knowledge. This will provide us with the best chance possible against an America that is emptying its arsenal into Iran and firing all the experienced and skilled military leaders that actually know how to run a campaign.

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