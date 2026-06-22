Charlie Angus / The Resistance

Charlie Angus / The Resistance

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Iain's avatar
Iain
2h

then try using the petition -- change.org link: https://c.org/69mNMRK2bV

Reply
Share
2 replies
Nathan Munn's avatar
Nathan Munn
2h

My letter to them:

First off, you all should be ashamed of yourselves for inviting Kristi Noem to join your operation. This is a person who would see Canada reduced to an American resource colony, if she could swing it.

Drop her immediately and get your heads out of your asses.

Sincerely,

A concerned Canadian

Reply
Share
1 reply
92 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Charlie Angus · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture