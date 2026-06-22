Last week, Canadian copper mining company NovaRed Mining announced it had hired Kristi Noem as their new face for corporate dealings. The move deeply offended Canadians, who are appalled by her flagrant human rights abuses.

The Resistance launched a campaign calling on people to contact NovaRed and let them know that this woman is not welcome in Canada.

Fellow resisters, your efforts are having an enormous impact.

NovaRed’s email server has been overwhelmed with outraged messages and Google reports that there has been such a high volume of backlash that emails have been bouncing back.

People are noticing the backlash. Even the Canadian Mining Journal gave a shout-out:

“What a bone-headed move to invite Kristi Noem to join the NovaRed board! It is hard to think of a more toxic individual. Charlie Angus said it best: Does NovaRed Mining want a person on its board who is being investigated by Amnesty International?”

This morning, I want to share our latest video from Meidas Canada Network explaining what is at stake and how we can keep the pressure on.

Canadians are not going to sit back and let these MAGA monsters into our country.

Contact NovaRed CEO Brian Goss at 775-340-2395 — his phone seems to be overwhelmed. But make the call anyway.

Email: info@novaredmining.com

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