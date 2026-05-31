Charlie Angus / The Resistance

Charlie Angus / The Resistance

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Frances Abele's avatar
Frances Abele
4h

Ed always said: "Social democrat or democratic socialist ---I use the terms interchangeably." The labels are not as important as listening to people with respect, and responding with integrity.

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Debbie's avatar
Debbie
4h

Great read! Those “bums in seats” require eyes and ears that are paying attention. Keep up the great work Charlie! We need you and the likes of Wab Kinew more than ever!!

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