It’s been exactly one year since my mother called me up and told me about her plan to become a protester. My mother had never done anything political in her life. But she said that she couldn’t sit back as she saw nightly images of emaciated mothers in Gaza trying to keep their babies alive.

My mom was very emotional as she spoke.

She said she was fed up with world leaders sitting on the sidelines and doing nothing to stop this nightmare. If they wouldn’t do something, she would.

“I’m going to make a sign and stand out on the streets with my walker. I don’t care if people laugh at me or attack me. I am a grandmother and a great-grandmother. I have to do something to help those poor mothers.”

I asked her what she was going to put on her sign.

“A grandmother against genocide,” she said.

That was a year ago.

Since then, my mother and many other grandmothers (and some non-grandmothers) stand in a silent vigil at the busy Toronto intersection of Bay & Bloor.

My mother’s determination has influenced other grandmother groups across Canada to start their own vigils. She has built a beautiful community around her — many are elderly women, but not all. Some are religious. Some not.

There are Jews, Palestinians, and people who just want to help.

Every Wednesday, come rain or snow, my mom goes out. She has been shouted at. One time, a man threw her signs to the ground.

But my Mom always comes back invigorated. She’s told me about the people who come out to show their support and honk their horns. And about a young Palestinian student who just stood and cried when she saw my mom with her sign.

My mom is now 86. But in my mind, she has always been young. I remember her in the kitchen when I was a little boy, trying to keep it all together as my Dad was on the road and she had four young kids. We grew up in an overcrowded house full of big personalities.

There were lots of opinions about how my mother should raise her children. My two grandmothers were never shy to express their views. My aunts were ready to chime in and offer correction. And from my earliest age, I remember my big sister Kathleen, the perpetual summer storm in our home, insisting that she knew what was best for me (which often landed me in deep trouble).

My mother never got the last word in. But she didn’t try. She went about her business.

She followed the route that she knew was right, regardless of what anyone else thought. And she continues to follow her own path. It is a path of openness and wonderment to the world around her.

She seems to find friends wherever she ends up. She is boldly ready to take her walker out to new adventures without fear or shyness.

On Mother’s Day, we will get together, share some laughs and play the old music she loves — Hank Williams and Irish/Scottish. And yes, we will easily polish off a bottle of wine. So blessed to still be learning lessons from my mom at this stage of my life.

Grandmothers Against Genocide: Wednesday @ 8 AM — Bay & Bloor (Toronto)

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