Charlie Angus / The Resistance

Charlie Angus / The Resistance

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Anu MacIntosh-Murray🇨🇦's avatar
Anu MacIntosh-Murray🇨🇦
3h

Brava and happy Mothers’ Day, Mrs. Angus!

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Don Spanner's avatar
Don Spanner
3h

You are so blessed to have her, Charlie.

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