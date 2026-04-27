Charlie Angus / The Resistance

Charlie Angus / The Resistance

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Marie Lapointe's avatar
Marie Lapointe
Apr 27

Hi Charlie. I wish there were more people like you in the world. Though a politician for many years, what comes through is your love of the people and the work that you have done and continue to do to protect all of us. I have few regrets in my life. One of them is not getting involved in politics when I was younger. At 73, it's a little late but I do what I can from my chair in the living room and I have always voted. I will think of you and all those that have given their lives to make our lives better tomorrow. Thanks for everything.

Reply
Share
1 reply
Gini Dickie's avatar
Gini Dickie
Apr 27

The history we are not taught. My great-grandfather was a coal miner in Scotland and died in his 30's of the dreaded lung disease. Mayworks and the Toronto Workers History Project help us remember.

Reply
Share
79 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Charlie Angus · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture