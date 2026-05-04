One of the lessons from the age of Trump and the rise of the far right is this: sitting on the sidelines is no longer an option.

Nobody is coming to save us. It falls to us to take control of our democratic future.

That means getting organized. It means showing up. It means having our voices heard. And I know that might sound daunting and frightening - so many of us feel alone at this time.

So today, I want to share with you the discussion I had with my good friend, Libby Davies, about how build change movements.

It’s a grounded, practical discussion about grassroots organizing, connecting and taking that first step to get active — no matter where you are.

Fellow resisters, if you’ve been wondering what you can do, this is a good place to start. I believe it will recharge your batteries and leave you feeling that you can be part of the change that is so badly needed right now.

Libby has put together a simple guide to explain how to do resistance at the local level. Email info@charlieangus.ca to get your copy.

If any photos or images on this site are under copyright, please let us know and we will provide appropriate credit. This content is used in accordance with applicable copyright laws, including “fair dealing” under Canadian law and “fair use” under Section 107 of the U.S. Copyright Act, for purposes such as criticism, comment, and news reporting.