Charlie Angus / The Resistance

Charlie Angus / The Resistance

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Dave Brox's avatar
Dave Brox
3dEdited

Never buy an American product. Do not even contemplate going to the Benighted States. Cheer loudly for the Habs.

Start with those simple steps. Then repeat, repeat, repeat...

I almost forgot, don't vote conservative.

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Nuala's avatar
Nuala
2d

Cheers for Libby from Vancouver!

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