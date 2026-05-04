Charlie Angus / The Resistance

Charlie Angus / The Resistance

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Danielle Clark De Bisschop's avatar
Danielle Clark De Bisschop
3d

Privatisation doesn't work and results in higher costs for the tax payers. UK tried it with railways, water and many other utilities. Only resulted in higher prices for the consumer, and as those private companies focused on paying high bonuses for CEO's and dividends to shareholders instead of maintenance and upgrading of infrastructure, the situation became untenable

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Susan Woodman's avatar
Susan Woodman
3d

I don’t think this is a good idea at all. Public institutions must remain public. Everyone needs to write to their MPs and the PMO telling them that Canadians do not want our important public infrastructure sold. That such things MUST remain publicly owned and operated.

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