Charlie Angus / The Resistance

Charlie Angus / The Resistance

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Janet E Smith's avatar
Janet E Smith
Sep 21

From Edmonton, I hope this is going well. Best wishes to David Suzuki and supporters who went all across our great country to make the important case for strong climate action! Thanks to Charlie Angus for noticing them and letting the rest of us know about them.

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Suzanne
Sep 21

Canadian taxpayer money is being used to support rich oil and gas companies, where profits go to American companies and shareholders. This is NOT Elbows Up. Drill baby Drill is Trump energy policy. Why is Canada going along—and backwards?

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