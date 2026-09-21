A little while ago, we had a reach out from the Seniors Climate Caravan, arranged by Seniors Climate Witness. On September 9th, East and West Coast Climate Caravans started their journey to Ottawa, connecting with communities and climate supporters along the way.

Starting in Victoria, the Western Climate Caravan was led by David Suzuki before travelling east through Kamloops, Calgary, Medicine Hat, Regina, Winnipeg, Thunder Bay, Sault Ste. Marie and Sudbury, arriving in Ottawa on September 18th.

The Eastern Climate Caravan picked up folks in Nova Scotia, Quebec, and parts of eastern Ontario, before arriving in Ottawa.

The mission of Seniors’ Climate Witness is simple: bring together seniors, people of faith, and allies in a national climate witness to call on the Government of Canada to reject new fossil fuel pipelines, uphold its climate commitments, respect Indigenous rights, and invest instead in a safe, clean and livable future for our children, grandchildren, and future generations.

The Seniors Climate Caravan will be outside at the opening of Parliament on September 21st until September 24th, but there is still time to support them.

Click below to see the schedule, and please consider donating to their cause; every bit helps cover the many costs of making this act of resistance happen.

David Suzuki with members of the Seniors Climate Caravan

We must protect the land for future generations.

Thank you to all of the seniors who are doing their part for Canada.

Spread the word, and get involved!

Donate to Seniors Climate Caravan

https://seniorsclimatewitness.ca

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