Charlie Angus / The Resistance

Charlie Angus / The Resistance

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Wade Baynham's avatar
Wade Baynham
3h

Jaw-dropping courage and heart. Thank you, Charlie. I really needed the reminder today of what humans can do to stand up for and love each other.

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John Charlton's avatar
John Charlton
3hEdited

When will the day come that we no longer need to be reminded about respect, equality, understanding, and inclusiveness. In Canada (Everyone Is Equal). and there should be no need to have special moments or special months to bring awareness to marginalized groups, and the need no longer required to remind us to teach love and respect for each other, it should be a normal Canadian instinct.

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