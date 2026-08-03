Charlie Angus / The Resistance

Charlie Angus / The Resistance

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Susan Woodman's avatar
Susan Woodman
3h

Good! All war criminals should live in fear so stepping outside of their own homes.

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Barn Owl 9's avatar
Barn Owl 9
4h

Trump and some his administration are also war criminals nationally and internationally!

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