Charlie Angus / The Resistance

Charlie Angus / The Resistance

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Tracy Zackson's avatar
Tracy Zackson
Sep 30

So many people say, “Trump doesn’t have a plan.” His plan is to destroy America and take every country on the globe with him.

Then he will build a planet to fit his own fantasy. Don Jr. and all Trump supporters must be held responsible and not be allowed to benefit from Canada in any way.

Get rid of Dragonfly.

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Gigi's avatar
Gigi
Sep 30

As an American I hope that the deal doesn’t go through. Trumps kids are robbing the US government (us taxpayers) blind with all the government contracts they are receiving. Time to put a stop to it. ELBOWS UP CANADA. ( my ancestors were from LaPrarie, suburban Montreal, Quebec)

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