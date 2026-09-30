The Prime Minister’s announcement to massively increase Canadian drone capacity from 2,000 units to two million in just two years was a game-changing moment for Canadian sovereignty.

It wasn’t just that we were going to massively increase drone production – we were going to create our own supply network. The PM announced the Canada Industrial Defence Strategy, pledging to shift 70% of our military purchases to Canadian-based supply operations.

Such a dramatic shift in procurement makes perfect sense given the nature of the threat we are facing.

Prime Minister Carney and President Zelenskyy meet in Calgary to announce their joint commitment to drone production (Sept 10th, 2026 AFP)

So why are we cutting Donald Trump Jr. in on the action?

Earlier this week, the podcast Large Man Abroad exposed the fact that Don Jr. has his fingers in a Canadian military contract obtained through Draganfly Technologies.

Draganfly had hired former Canadian generals and military lobbyists to promote their technology in Ottawa. They secured a $24.5 million deal to build 5,000 drones.

Draganfly has promoted itself as a Saskatoon success story, but that was a long time ago. The company has its news releases and business reports coming from Tampa, Florida. The board of the company features Chris Miller, former Trump-appointed Secretary of Defence and Thomas Modly, Trump’s former Secretary of the Navy.

Following Draganfly’s success in scoring a contract with the Canadian government, we learned that Donald Trump Jr. purchased a stake in the company along with an unnamed U.S. investment fund.

No one has threatened our sovereignty like the Trump regime. In what possible world would we consider giving over drone contracts to the Trump crime family or an unnamed group of investors?

The Trump Crime Family (Photograph: Brian Snyder/Reuters)

How is it possible to pretend that a company run out of Tampa, stacked with Trump allies, could even pretend to meet the government’s promised commitment to create a Canadian supply chain?

This is an issue of national security and sovereignty.

Would we invite Vladimir Putin and Russian investors to buy into the defence supply chain?

It is a completely unacceptable situation.

The good news is that Canadians are paying attention. No sooner had Large Man Abroad’s podcast been posted than my email and message network was overwhelmed with Canadians asking what to do. In one 12-hour period, I received over 600 emails from outraged Canadians. My Facebook feed and YouTube channel were overwhelmed with calls for action.

This is inspiring. Canadians are engaged. They aren’t taking things for granted.

Procurement of military technologies can easily descend into the worst boondoggles and insider deals. It will fall to the Canadian people to hold government to account and ensure that public funds go to Canadian companies with a clear focus on securing Canada’s sovereignty.

I invite people to contact Defence Minister David McGuinty. Make it clear that we are not willing to cut the Trump crime family in on the defence of our border – a defence that is being mounted because of the threat from Don Jr’s family.

email: david.mcguinty@parl.gc.ca

phone: 613-992-3269

Here is my pitch to Canadians to take action:

If any photos or images on this site are under copyright, please let us know, and we will provide appropriate credit. This content is used in accordance with applicable copyright laws, including “fair dealing” under Canadian law and “fair use” under Section 107 of the U.S. Copyright Act, for purposes such as criticism, comment, and news reporting.