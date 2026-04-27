Fellow resisters, when you shop online, the algorithm knows a heck of a lot more about you than you realize.

Using that information to fix the price of something you are going to pay for a product is a practice called surveillance pricing and it represents a serious rip-off that needs to be shut down.

It’s telling that Doug Ford — the fighter for the little guy — was first out of the gate to say he has no problem with surveillance pricing.

This is same guy who showed up at the Legislature for just 51 days of work last year and is complaining that people were mean to him over his decision to blow $28 million in taxpayers’ money on a luxury jet.

Faux populism will never stand up to the oligarchs and the price fixers.

Check out this great piece by Meidas Canada Network contributor Lisa Blackburn about what’s at stake.

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