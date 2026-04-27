Charlie Angus / The Resistance

Charlie Angus / The Resistance

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IM Citizen's avatar
IM Citizen
Apr 27

Ford, pp and trump are no more fighters for the little guy than Bezos, Musk and Zuckerberg. Days of reckoning are coming.

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Joan MacLeod's avatar
Joan MacLeod
Apr 27

I was out protesting against Ford in Cambridge on Saturday.

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