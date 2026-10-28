Charlie Angus / The Resistance

Charlie Angus / The Resistance

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Canadian Returnee's avatar
Canadian Returnee
37mEdited

Social media is only good for complaining. Real action involves hitting the streets and physically voting when it matters. People who talk big on social issues but never vote should not be taken seriously

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Declan Clark's avatar
Declan Clark
34m

We depend on the students, but we also ask too much of them to risk everything to save those who can't be bothered. Students tried and died in Budapest '56, Paris '68, Tiananmen Sq, Tahrir Sq and so many other squares and streets.

I agree with Returnee below. Boomers et al, get out there and create a future that our grandchildren would be proud of.

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