I knew change was in the air when I saw photos of young Taylor Swift fans taking to the streets of Brazil. Then there were the Serbian students who defeated Aleksandar Vučić’s far-right government.

The Serbian youth didn’t just show up. They spent two long years organizing and defying the strongman. That determined opposition brought him down.

It wasn’t supposed to be like this.

The narrative tells us that the youth are on their phones. Or far right. Or not engaged.

Far from it. They are watching their future burn and their job prospects destroyed by AI as their economic realities grow increasingly precarious.

Woe to political leaders who think that the growing inequity faced by the young can be ignored. They are the great untapped political force of the coming decade.

But more on this in a future essay.

Today, I want to focus on the other dominant narrative these two elections demolished: that the right wing is on an inevitable road to victory.

Over the past two years, we have felt almost helpless watching American and Russian disinformation poison public discussion. The manipulation of the algorithms on X, Facebook and WhatsApp totally favours the toxic messages of extremism.

Democracy seems weak, and the grifter gangs are ascendant. It certainly felt that way after Jair Bolsonaro’s shocking first-round win in Brazil.

A Bolsonaro victory would have made Trump’s “Donroe” doctrine dominant across Latin America and put immense pressure on Canada as a defiant holdout against the intimidation.

But in the lead-up to the run-off vote, we saw incredible examples of community organizing. Brazilians were not going to bow to the “inevitable.”

People understood that if they didn’t show up in a big way, Brazil would fall back into the darkness of the Bolsonaro clan.

That’s when the young Gen Z “Swifties for Lula” took to the streets. As did the surfers for democracy. Students. Workers. Retirees. They crushed it.

Swifties for Lula posters at pro-Lula demonstrations

They reminded us that, as fragile as democracy seems, it remains an unbreakable wall when the people are engaged.

This was the lesson from Serbia.

Vučić, like Viktor Orbán in Hungary, was considered unbeatable. To take down a dynasty like his didn’t just happen. Victory came from students’ determined action, standing up to him week after week, month after month.

What we have learned since Trump’s rise is that in order to take on the extreme right, a hashtag and viral slogan won’t cut it. Democracy requires the hard work of building community at the grassroots level.

This was the lesson that wasn’t learned in the 2010s.

That decade saw the largest outpouring of mass movements in history, but they delivered no clear victories. From the Arab Spring to Hong Kong to Singapore; from the Maidan Square to Occupy Wall Street; from the climate school strikes to European street marches, millions took to the streets.

These movements sprang from the issues of austerity and the growing inequity of globalization. But journalists preferred to focus on the gadgets and the hashtags that helped drive the viral activism. Serious uprisings against the emerging power of the oligarchs were reduced to the so-called Twitter, Facebook, and WhatsApp revolutions.

But just as fast as the movements appeared, they seemed to vanish.

In Canada, the Indigenous rights movement Idle No More of 2012—13 appeared to be on the verge of bringing Canada to a standstill with mass actions, blockades and sit-ins. Then, suddenly, Idle No More was no more.

In his book Hyperpolitics, Anton Jäger writes that many mass movements were notable for rejecting alliances with traditional political parties and organized labour, which focused on negotiating concessions from the state.

In writing about Occupy, he notes:

“Beyond the demand for debt relief, the demonstrators did not put forward any concrete agenda, refused any institutional leadership or ‘vertical interference’ and strictly adhered to horizontalist principles.”

The Occupy movement drew headlines worldwide, but in the end the economic gaps between the one percent and the ninety-nine percent only grew wider.

For a time, these flash movements seemed like the perfect embodiment of a new kind of politics, rooted in the belief that individuals could come together with equal claims to connectivity. Just like they did with their phones and online realm. Every click and every like was equal.

The reality, however, was that viral moments paid immense dividends for the verticalist power of the platform owners. Those owners were moving more and more to the extreme right.

Meanwhile, real life intruded on those occupying the squares as they still needed to find ways to pay their rent.

Without the hard slog of door knocking, sign-ups, and public town halls to build deeper buy-in, the movements lacked the depth to survive past the next viral hit.

Successful movements like the Civil Rights campaign or major union drives in the first half of the 20th century were long, hard efforts to build the social infrastructure needed to make systematic change possible.

In her book No Shortcuts: Organizing Power in the New Gilded Age, Jane McAlevey writes that the shift from grassroots organizing to mass “mobilizing” created a long series of lost opportunities in the progressive sphere.

The false promise of the Twitter revolution was the illusion that creating buzz could get activists to the finish line quicker.

“An incorrect power analysis can lead people who want to end capitalism to think that small numbers of demonstrators occupying public spaces like parks and squares and tweeting about it will generate enough power to bring down Wall Street.”

The reality was that in the world of the platforms, disinformation moved much faster than information.

A campaign to actually end economic injustice would require years of investment, whereas a few digital mercenaries and bot farms could upend an election or referendum. And the consequences of such “projects” would be felt for decades.

Ironically, it was MAGA that rode in on the revolution of X and Facebook.

But lessons are being learned.

Those lessons were on display in Alberta, where people campaigned door to door to counter the Smith government’s disinformation. It was old-school campaigning that cut through the lies of the BOT farms and the generated MAGA/Russian memes.

Danielle Smith believed she could ride the rage winds to a “mandate” for driving a constitutional crisis. Door-knocking supporters of Public Interest Alberta, the Alberta Federation of Labour, and Forever Canada stopped her in her tracks.

Similar grassroots engagement stopped Bolsonaro’s return and the fall of a strongman in Serbia.

Lessons to be learned indeed.

I would be remiss not to discuss the dramatic loss of the Eby government in British Columbia, coming the same week as the progressive wins in Brazil, Serbia, and Alberta.

There is a lot of shock, and there will be a lot of finger-pointing in the aftermath.

In fact, on some of my pages, people have accused me of letting down the people of British Columbia for focusing my efforts on the Alberta referendum when I should have been calling out the role of the MAGA right in British Columbia.

But the real lesson to be learned from BC is that the situation in the world is too tenuous and the stakes too high to treat politics as high-stakes poker.

It breeds anger and cynicism.

Premier Eby was a crucial part of the Team Canada approach to Trump’s threats against our country, but people in British Columbia felt taken for granted when he called an unnecessary election. They stayed home.

I believe many will come to regret that decision, but the decision has been made.

To win against the far right, we need to work with people so that they believe their vote isn’t taken for granted.

This is the lesson from Brazil and Serbia. It is the lesson to be learned from the incredible grassroots movement in Alberta. Hopefully it will be learned in British Columbia.

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