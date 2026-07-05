Charlie Angus / The Resistance

Charlie Angus / The Resistance

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Thomas Locatell's avatar
Thomas Locatell
3h

This really brings in to perspective the history of exploitation that has and is being perpetuated on both sides of the border. Keewaydin is a name familiar to me. Nice to know the whole story.

Our family vacationed in the Rangely Lake Region of Maine. In the sixties, one could get a sense of the privileges that the "sportsmen" of the Gilded Age enjoyed in the lodges that sprinkle that region.

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Keith Williams's avatar
Keith Williams
2h

My first summer job was as one of 3 kitchen workers (1967/15) at Camp Wabun on Garden Island on Lake Temagami, which was next to Bear Island and was a rival to Keewaydin. It was a beautiful summer. One of my co-workers and I had the privilege of 3 days off to take our own canoe trip on Lake Temagami. There is nothing like paddling silently in the early morning mists listening to the loons call or eating your own bannock made on site and cooked in front of the fire you built. Although the camp was owned and run by American school teachers I would not have missed the experience for the world.

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