In the Canadian identity there is a ingrained sense of a spiritual Canada. It is a rugged landscape of deep glacial lakes and Jack pine forests. The canoe is ever present, nestled on the shores of the Precambrian rock.

The waiting canoe reassures us that ours is a nation of opportunity. It tells us that the real Canadian is equally confident conducting the business of urban life as they are traversing the backwoods of the north. Such is the myth of the imagined Canada.

The iconography of a mythic north didn’t just happen; it was a conscious projection of nationalist ambition. Early 20th-century gatekeepers in central Canada set out to curate an identity that was distinct from both Mother England and the idealized rugged frontiersman of the American West.

The Group of Seven played their part. So did Temagami in Northern Ontario. Generations of young leaders were sent to this wild and rugged landscape to nurture a sense of Canadian identity.

For this week’s instalment of The Resistance Summer Sunday Reading Series, I provide an excerpt from my book Cobalt: Cradle of the Demon Metals.

Tom Thomson, The Canoe (c. 1912

In the summer of 1903, the first of a series of spectacular silver discoveries were made along the shores of Cobalt Lake, 500 kms north of Toronto. It was soon drawing prospectors from the American West and people from all over the world.

Just south of Cobalt, two other colonization drives were underway. The leaders of the first group were young boys from the elite Upper Canada College in Toronto, scions of the Family Compact that had ruled the province since before Confederation.

They set up Camp Temagami on the southern arm of the beautiful Temagami water system. Over on the northern section of the lake, a group of wealthy American youth set up Camp Keewaydin.

The establishment of these two camps on the Temagami shoreline was much more than a summer lark. They were acts of nationalist myth-making.

At the turn of the 20th century, the geographical size of Ontario was still a work in progress. The vast majority of the population lived along the American border. The north was the great unknown - foreboding and difficult to traverse.

In order to exploit the region’s immense hydro, timber and mining wealth, the provincial government invested in a railway. The provincial leaders called it the creation of “Empire Ontario.”

The Empire was determined to take control of lands known by the Indigenous people as n’Daki Menan (Temagami). The government ignored numerous attempts by the Teme-Augama Anishnabai (Temagami First Nation) to negotiate a proper reserve and land rights at Temagami. The government was focused on satisfying the desires of the lumber barons to exploit the rich stands of red and white pine.

By the turn of the twentieth century, the government began driving the Temiskaming and Northern Ontario Railway (T&NO) through the heart of the Temagami people’s territory.

The plan was predicated on the removal of the Indigenous people from the terrain. Bruce Hodgins and Jamie Benidickson write,

“Between 1897 and 1905 the world of Temagami Indians changed dramatically… they seemed almost to become squatters on their own land, severely restricted and controlled in their life-style by a provincial regime that hardly recognized them and barely tolerated their presence except as short-term, casual employees.”

The question of how the Temagami people would survive once they were dispossessed of their lands was not something that troubled white politicians. This policy was rooted in one of the longstanding toxic myths of the American and Canadian frontier — the myth of the Vanishing Indian.

The belief that the fundamental racial inferiority of Indigenous people would ultimately lead to their extinction as white settlers moved in and took their lands.

The summer tourists came with the railway, but what made Temagami distinct as a “settlement” project was that those first white land stakers were determined to keep it rugged and exclusive. Wealthy families began to buy up lakefront properties.

The result was a genteel competition between families from the wealthy Toronto neighbourhood of Rosedale and rich Americans from Cleveland, New York, Buffalo, and Pittsburgh — the same urban centres that had provided so much of the capital to exploit neighbouring mines at Cobalt.

They were drawn to Temagami because it was both beautiful and seemingly primitive. And they wanted to keep it that way.

Camp buildings made from rough pine and rugged canoe trips were rustic affectations that appealed to those with money. It was a way to seek out the redemptive power of roughing it in the “disappearing” frontier.

These views fit into a larger continental cultural force known as the summering movement. It was driven by members of the upper classes who sought out camping as a way to rediscover the innocence they feared had been lost to growing urbanization.

Such preoccupations were, in themselves, a luxury of the class that had benefited most from industrialization. The urban working class weren’t in a position to explore the “back” country. They worked six days a week. The best they could look forward to would be a visit to an urban park or beach. The ability to indulge in a meandering canoe trip on a northern river was itself an emblem of privilege.

This notion of the return to nature had taken hold in the United States following the ravages of the Civil War and massive industrialization. In Canada, the journey to mythic north was about creating a distinct Canadian identity in the upper class.

Both groups were interested in reawakening the spirit of the “self-made man” that people feared had been lost to modernism. The summer camps and canoe excursions along the extensive river ways in Temagami provided character-building quests for the children of the urban upper class. Part of that was appropriating the spirit of the people that they thought had been removed from the land.

In her book Temagami’s Tangled Wild: Race, Gender and the Making of Canadian Nature, Jocelyn Thorpe writes,

“At private boys’ camps such as Keewaydin and Temagami, ‘Indian programming’ encouraged campers to appropriate (often invented) aspects of Aboriginal cultures and to perform them in a manner that indicated that authentic Native people only lived in the past. ‘Playing Indian’ at camp provided boys with an antidote to ‘over-civilizing’ and ‘emasculating’ effects of modernity that so concerned social observers, but it also assisted in the naturalization of colonialism by making campers appear to be the descendants of the Indians and therefore as natural and Native inheritors of the nation.”

Usurping and imitating Indigenous symbols was part of the settler claim to the land itself and the foundation of the twentieth-century Canadian identity.

“Playing Indian” also had distinct class objectives. The Temagami summer camps created an exclusive club of shared experiences and connections for the country’s future leaders in business and politics. The bonding experience of sleeping in rough cabins and going on portages in the bush was considered essential for establishing capitalist solidarity.

Sharon Wall explains, “Private camps, like private schools, formed one more piece in the ‘lattice of connections’ that fostered elite culture in Ontario.”

Jocelyn Thorpe pointed out that the Canadian promotion of the purity of mythic north and resource exploitation were not contradictory currents but stemmed from the same source.

“Vacationing in Temagami… became a nationalist activity and Canadians who spent their holidays in other countries were disparaged as ‘not made of the stuff which counts for so much in building a nation.’… This was most obviously evidenced in the relationship between tourism and resource extraction. The best way to publicize Canada’s immense resources, [and] our unrivaled scenery … was through ‘the tourist sportsman,’ … [who made his] investments in extractive industries such as forestry and mining.”

Canada came out of the First World War looking to forge a distinct national identity. In 1919 Maclean’s offered Temagami as a symbol of a confident young nation:

“The French have their Riviera, the Italians their Alps, the Yankees their Yellowstone but God be thanked that Canada has Temagami . . . to us Canadian born it is a glorious heritage.”

This heritage did not include the Ojibwa and Algonquin people who still called this land home.

In National Visions, National Blindness, Leslie Dawn writes,

“[In Canada it was believed that] Native populations had no viable place within the new ‘native’ Canadian culture, except as emblems of their own disappearance. It was no accident, then, that the emerging Canadian visual identity took up and occupied the space vacated by this presumed absence to proclaim an essential national character different from its colonial parents because of its profound attachment to the representation of the emptied landscape.”

Thus, the canoe, which had long been the unique invention of Indigenous traders, was appropriated as the new symbol of Canadian leisure culture.

The government had wanted to push the First Nations off the land, but photographs of the prospecting and exploration teams from the time show the Indigenous people were not disappearing.

While in the majority of these early 20th-century photographs, the camera focuses on the white men in the foreground, Indigenous men and women are visible in the background at the docks, loading the canoes and preparing to lead the river expeditions. Families who had been outlawed from hunting or fishing on their ancestral territories found work as guides bringing the wealthy outsiders onto their lands.

John McLean, an Ojibwa man from Bear Island, even died trying to save a wealthy New York cottager when their canoe was swamped in choppy waters off Camp Keewaydin.

Archie Belaney came from England to participate in the silver rush at Cobalt but drifted down into the Temagami region, where he assumed an Indigenous identity and called himself Grey Owl.

Initially, Belaney writes, the Indigenous guides believed that they worked as “comrades on the trail,” leading the wealthy whites to the prime hunting and fishing grounds. However, as much as the wealthy believed in a return to nature, many insisted on maintaining the deep class distinctions of the time.

After a while, Belaney states, “Guides were no longer companions, they were lackeys, footmen, toadies; a kind of below the stairs snobbery had sprung up among them — kid-glove guiding; some of them actually wore white gloves at their work.”

The Indigenous guides not only learned to navigate the clear class divisions in Temagami but also the racial politics that had turned their lands into zones of white privilege. This was personified by the guiding work of four brothers lauded as the legendary “Friday boys” who were featured in a 1919 Maclean’s special on Temagami.

William, James, George, and Joseph Friday were Cree originally from James Bay. In the 1920s, William Friday built his own lodge to cater to urbanites that were not welcome at the exclusive Anglo-Protestant summer camps. He welcomed Jewish and Black families.

According to one story, when a Black tourist arrived at the dock to get in the boat to take him to the camp at Friday’s Point, the Indigenous guide said, “Get in the boat, Midnight” — a reference to the man’s skin colour. The tourist joked, “Well, you look like you’re about five to twelve yourself.”

The Indigenous families knew full well the racial hierarchies that existed in the summering movement but found ways to assert themselves in the booming seasonal tourism economies.

By the 1920s, it was clear that the Indigenous people were not going to disappear from the land. The exclusive resorts on the shores of Temagami drew A-list Hollywood stars like Clark Gable, Jimmy Stewart, and Cary Grant. Those stars took time to visit the Indigenous families at Bear Island.

The wealthy families of Toronto who summered in Temagami formed the power structure of Ontario, and their protective relationship to Temagami drove the government’s views of development for the region. Those who canoed along the lakes pressured the provincial government to limit the negative effects of industrial development on the landscape.

From the earliest days of development in the region, establishment newspapers like the Toronto Globe were vocal about protecting pristine Lady Evelyn Lake. Yet these were the same voices that lauded the provincial decision to sell Cobalt Lake to an industrialist so that it could be drained and the silver blasted. The two lakes were a mere thirty kilometres apart.

Temagami and Cobalt represent the opposite sides of Canada’s unresolved relationship to its northland.

In discourse throughout the twentieth century, Temagami is continually referred to as one of the last locations for Canada’s “virgin” landscape. The word invokes an impending loss of natural innocence that requires protection.

Jocelyn Thorpe writes,

“Within conservationist discourse, Temagami and Canadian forests more generally became naturalized as sites of valuable lumber in parts through their feminization and representation as ‘virgin.’”

If Temagami was a virgin to be protected for the comfort of the white elite, neighbouring Cobalt was a whore to be ravished. This was the language that the gold rush men used in describing their attack on the earth.

British Columbia gold rush prospector Clive Phillips-Wolley described the ravaged earth in explicitly sexual terms:

“Hog-like I rooted where wild flowers cling / I drilled the Earth to her core; / I found her sweet as a maiden in spring, / I left her a brazen whore.”

The most vivid symbol of the rape of the land in the Cobalt boom took place in 1906, when the provincial government of Ontario allowed the Nipissing Mine owners to set up powerful hydraulic houses to strip the trees, undergrowth, and soil off the hills overlooking the town to expose potential silver veins.

The waste and broken trees were flushed into the lake that provided drinking water for the settlers. Twenty years earlier, the use of high-pressure hoses to denude the vegetation and expose the underlying mineral veins had been outlawed in California because of the horrific devastation it caused to both the land and the waterways. Indeed, in California, hydraulic mining was known as raping the land.

When the Nipissing Mine stripped the hills overlooking Cobalt, the water hoses also blew away archaeological evidence of thousands of years of Indigenous silver mining and trading that took place in that natural portage route.

In the Indigenous discourse on mining, the image of rape appears again and again. Mining is viewed as the violation of the earth without consent. It is also connected to the sexual violation of Indigenous women, a tactic often used by settler forces to break Indigenous resistance.

The authors of the paper “Raping Indian Country” write,

“Rape is more than mere metaphor in the context of tribal lives — the rape of mother earth and the rape of women and children are part of the same colonial power dynamics.”

Cobalt and Temagami existed in the same environmental landscape, yet the disparate treatment of these landscapes was indicative of the diametrically opposite perspectives by which Empire Ontario approached the lands of the North: it was either a virgin to be protected or a whore to be ravished for the resource benefits of industry.

Even a century later, environmental and resource battles have revealed that Canadians have not resolved this either/or relationship to the North.

The mines that opened in those early years of the Cobalt rush have been closed for decades. But the first camps that were opened in the summer of 1903 on the shores of Lake Temagami continue to educate young urban youth in the beauty of the north.

Every summer the waterways of the Temagami region draw people who fall in love with the mythic nature of the region.

And the Indigenous people of Temagami remain deeply rooted in the land. They are determined to have a voice in the development of this still wild and beautiful place.

For more information, click here for the book Cobalt: Cradle of the Demon Metals, Birth of a Mining Superpower

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