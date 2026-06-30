Over the month of June, I sent out a few emails asking those who have been following The Resistance as free subscribers to consider upgrading to a paid subscription.

Folks really stepped up and helped us reach our goal!

Thank you as well to those who offered to send additional support — your generous contributions go directly towards the little team behind the scenes researching, writing, photographing, creating & editing videos, supporting and amplifying the efforts of local activists and organizing Meidas Canada town halls.

This movement is about building hope and action.

To everyone who reads our essays, sends in suggestions and alerts us to actions happening in their communities and around the world, thank you, we value your engagement, feedback, and support more than I can say!

So here’s to you, fellow resisters!

And Happy Canada Day!

Thank you for believing in this work and helping to make it possible.

— Charlie

Charlie with local resisters in Timmins and Kirkland Lake