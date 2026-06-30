Charlie Angus / The Resistance

Charlie Angus / The Resistance

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BARB WILLIS's avatar
BARB WILLIS
2h

Can I make a one time contribution?

Pensioner that just ran 10 miles in Tely10, St. John's, Newfoundland on Sunday.

☺️😊🇨🇦

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Carol-Ann Lamothe's avatar
Carol-Ann Lamothe
2h

You are our guy, Charlie, and your small team.

Thanks for stepping up.

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