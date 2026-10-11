When the leaves turn red and yellow, and the intense blue sky signals a coming cold wind, I think of the Adams Mine near Kirkland Lake. On Thanksgiving weekend in 2000, a ten-year battle to stop the biggest waste project in Canadian history came to a head on the road leading to the abandoned mine.

Adams Mine

A blockade by locals shut down access to the mine and all rail traffic on the Ontario Northland Railway. Tanker cars from the smelters in Rouyn and Timmins backed up, causing a serious economic crisis.

As Thanksgiving weekend approached, hundreds of people were gathered in a makeshift tent city on the rail tracks. Over 700 kms away, chaos reigned at Toronto City Hall as powerful financial interests tried to push this reckless project ahead despite growing opposition.

It all came to a head on Thanksgiving weekend.

Faced with mass arrests, people responded with pumpkin pie, turkey, and ham. We held the biggest Thanksgiving celebration the North had ever seen. That act of community defiance broke the stranglehold of backroom power and killed the environmentally dangerous Adams Mine dump project.

Adams Mine Blockade, October 2000

First Nations, farmers, and miners hold the line on the Adams Mine Blockade, October 2000

Standing on the road that weekend changed my life. Up until then, I was a musician, part-time journalist, and handyman. I had trusted the “system” and the “process” to do the right thing.

But watching the police come down the road to arrest my neighbours made me realize that trusting the power wasn’t good enough. You needed to organize and make those with power accountable to the people.

I’ve carried the lessons of that weekend with me ever since.

On this Thanksgiving, I would like to share with you an excerpt from my book Unlikely Radicals: The Story of the Adams Mine Dump War

Thanksgiving on the Road

The blockade on the Adams Mine Road was entering its 9th day.

Every day more and more people were coming to the blockade – First Nations, farmers, miners – people from both Ontario and Quebec. The cookhouses and sleeping quarters had grown into a small tent town. People were preparing for a potential winter occupation.

On the Thursday before Thanksgiving, I received an anonymous call from someone in the local Crown Prosecutor’s office.

“Premier Mike Harris is freaking out. He wants 100 people arrested and held without bail until after Thanksgiving in order to take the pressure off the Toronto council vote.” “Will the judge grant this injunction?” I asked. “Not a chance.”

My source said that the judge took the position that as long as there was no violence on the blockade, there wasn’t a judge in the region who would sign the order. Our rag-tag group of activists had built a reputation as the good guys in what had been a very ugly and dirty fight.

On the Friday evening, a large crowd gathered in the tent town that had grown up along the tracks. Joseph Gold held a Sabbath prayer service, and then people began to bring out musical instruments around the large fire near the railway tracks. Folks were coming in from as far away as Toronto and Thunder Bay. A couple from Florida ventured down the road and decided to spend the evening.

It was a festive night. The feeling in the air was electric. The evening seemed remarkably lighthearted until Toronto Sunreporter Alan Cairnes took me aside and gave me the heads-up that the police were moving against the blockade.

“The cops are coming before dawn tomorrow to arrest you people. You guys are fighting the good fight. You have no idea how much damage you have done to the other side. No matter what happens, you have to be still standing here when the voting resumes in Toronto on Tuesday.”

The voting at City Hall on the dump deal had been suspended over the Thanksgiving weekend. But to hold the line until next Tuesday with the growing pressure of the backed-up rail traffic seemed like an impossible task.

Night fell dark on the surrounding bush, but an eerie light appeared just beyond the curve in the road behind the police lines. It was the headlights of a growing number of police cars and vans lining up for a raid on Saturday morning.

I was standing with my wife watching the ominous lights. My wife was holding our youngest daughter, Lola, who was only two. Grand Chief Carol McBride came up to us and said simply,

“It’s either a really good sign or a really bad sign to see a mother with a baby on a blockade.”

Either way, we were about to find out.

We put the call out to everyone through our immense phone tree to pack their cars and head to the road. We told them that the showdown was coming.

Just before dawn on October 7, the police set up their own blockade at the entrance to the Adams Mine Road. Any cars attempting to come down to the barricade site were told to go home.

None of the cars left. They parked along the gravel shoulder of the highway.

People began to get out of the cars bringing turkeys, ham and pumpkin pie. They moved in and around the vast array of police and paddy wagons as if the police weren’t even there.

The message had gone out through the region – the police are coming and rather than bringing placards or balaclavas, bring food and supplies because arrests or no arrests, we were going to celebrate Thanksgiving on the road.

One frazzled officer who was trying to turn the vehicles back received a stern lecture from an older couple from Kirkland Lake.

“George Mangotich is roasting the Thanksgiving pig. If you don’t make room for his supplies, he’s not going to be able to have the pig ready in time for the supper.”

At first light, the police came down in a phalanx to the railway tracks. We were already lined up on the other side, locked arm in arm. A police officer stepped out and read the injunction ordering us to leave. Terry Graves, who was our key negotiator, went forward to meet the officer, who tried to serve him with the injunction.

Graves looked it over and noticed that the official seal was missing.

“Wait a minute, this isn’t a legitimate injunction. It came off a bloody fax machine. Where’s the original?”

The original copy was nowhere to be had because the police couldn’t find a local judge to sign it. They had been forced to rely on a faxed injunction from another jurisdiction.

“You can’t arrest us with a faxed injunction,” Graves declared.

The officer repeated his ultimatum. Graves turned his back on the police.

“I refuse to be a participant in an illegal act.”

The police officer was now thoroughly confused. Tensions were running very high. A young activist from Timiskaming First Nation began waving the Warrior flag.

The police might be waiting for the better part of the day for an enforceable injunction to arrive. At this moment, officer Jim McDonnell, the lead commander for the Ontario Provincial Police, stepped forward. He was all brass and serious business and had been sent from the North Bay detachment to bring the situation under control.

McDonnell was a tough cop. I knew McDonnell, and I knew that both he and Terry Graves shared a deep love of the music of alt country legend Fred Eaglesmith. In a break from their intense arguing, I explained to Graves that the OPP lead was a fellow “Fredhead.”

Terry came back to the police line and began to talk music. Officer McDonnell was confused at first, but then they found common ground.

McDonnell had a problem on his hands. He could easily fill the paddy wagons with Thanksgiving families, but that could lead to a troublesome backlash. Throughout the region, there were many rural and First Nation loners willing to take matters into their own hands.

Both sides feared the possibility of a lone actor causing damage or hurt.

McDonnell and Graves struck a compromise: the tent city was to be moved back fifty feet and days of backed-up freight allowed to move. The tents, cookhouses, and so on could stay on the road, leaving a de facto occupation of the Adams Mine Road intact while the trains could proceed.

McDonnell barked out the orders to push everything back fifty feet. Our volunteer army sprang into action. We couldn’t believe we were still standing.

As Graves and McDonnell finalized their negotiations, people began pouring down the road with supplies for the single largest Thanksgiving supper Timiskaming had ever seen. Large temporary dining halls were built with two-by-fours and tarps to provide some protection from the increasingly cold temperatures.

The event began with prayers of Thanksgiving from the back of a pickup truck. Yellow birch leaves fell from the trees and swirled in the cold air as Rita Stanger sang a haunting a cappella version of “Amazing Grace.”

And then the feeding of the people began. In true rural style, the gathered community came together in shared food and fellowship. The Thanksgiving meal on the Adams Mine Road was the highlight in a month of tension and conflict.

Over 1,000 people were fed with multiple supplies of pumpkin and apple pie left over.

But as families celebrated their continued control of the road, the Adams Mine leadership realized we had come to another dead end.

The Toronto vote was within three days, and we appeared to have run out of tools for maintaining the pressure. With an injunction against actions on the rail line, our pressure points had been severely limited.

Grand Chief McBride listened quietly to each idea put forward. She then said emphatically,

“Load up the school buses; we are taking the fight to Toronto.”

There was a flurry of protests as to why this wasn’t a good idea. But she was resolute.

The very next day, a short public meeting was held in the upstairs of Earlton Arena, which was about 30 kms south of the mine site.

Leftover food from the Thanksgiving dinner, including hundreds of slices of pumpkin pie, was laid out on the tables. The room quickly filled with hundreds of people, and the opp stood along the walls of the hall. They seemed relieved that they didn’t have to arrest us. We had developed good and respectful relations with the police.

The mood of the hall was energized.

Carol McBride stood up and made a simple pitch.

“There are school buses outside. We are leaving in one hour. We want you on those buses. Go home; get your toothbrush and your sleeping bag. We’re going to take this fight right into the city of Toronto.”

And with no idea of where we would stay or what would come next, northern folks grabbed their toothbrushes and sleeping bags. We were off to Toronto for the final showdown.

We were going to shut this dangerous plan down once and for all.

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