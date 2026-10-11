Charlie Angus / The Resistance

Charlie Angus / The Resistance

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
April Boyington Wall's avatar
April Boyington Wall
Oct 11

Such an inspiring story – gave me goosebumps!!

So good to read it as the political situation is yet again so ugly – keep up the great work Charlie.

Well, done – not just the activism, but the storytelling

Reply
Share
Trish Strung's avatar
Trish Strung
Oct 11

good morning Charlie. I wish you and your family abundant Thanksgiving Blessings.

I remember this blockade hearing about it on the news. I admired that group of community heroes and wished that I could have been among them.

Not only are you, in my humble view one of the best politicians we have ever had in Ottawa, an activist of superior knowledge and skill but you are without a doubt one of the best story tellers I have read.

Thank you for all that you do. Be well and Be safe.

Reply
Share
69 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Charlie Angus · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture