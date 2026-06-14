In another life, I spent my time driving the roads of northern Ontario with a tape recorder and a notepad, interviewing hardrock miners and their families.

I was in my twenties, and deeply fascinated by the work, the culture and the distinct identity of mining culture. Somewhere along the way, I ran into a young photographer who was equally obsessed with the same subject.

Louie Palu and I became friends, partners and collaborators on three book projects.

Louie Palu and Charlie Angus at Dome Mine (South Porcupine) circa 1990

Louie went on to document the war in Kandahar and Donbas. He covered the narco wars and was in Washington on January 6th, documenting the events.

I went on to a career in politics.

We met so many incredible people in the years we spent travelling the northern mining towns. Here’s a piece I wrote about the late Pete Saille and his wife, Glenda.

There’s a little white house sitting along the twisting line of asphalt that runs along Highway 112 into the gold mining town of Kirkland Lake, Ontario [population 9,500].

On this stretch of the road, pretty much all the houses look alike and are barely noticed in a landscape of deep snow banks and evergreens.

Sitting at the dining room table, over a mug of instant and coffee mate, Glenda and Pete Saille are telling me about the African parrots. The birds are perched in the kitchen, watching me with disinterested disdain. I’m just another bio-ped mugging and quacking in front of them in the vain hope of eliciting a response.

It doesn’t work.

The dog knows better. He won’t go anywhere near the birds. And the cat... well, says Pete, every time the cat comes in the house, the birds start to chant, “Let’s kill the cat. Let’s kill the cat.”

If Glenda’s cooking spaghetti, one of the birds will fly over to the stove.

“Polly’s hungry,” the bird says.

“Too hot for Polly,” Glenda replies.

The bird responds, “Polly wants some now.”

“Polly will have to wait.’

“Oh ya?” says the bird. “Well, fuck you bitch.”

Glenda breaks into laughter like she does every time they tell the story. It’s too much to believe. But Glenda’s not a bullshitter. Neither is her husband, Pete. They don’t really care whether you believe the stories. What’s true is what happened.

The birds belong to their boarder, Wilson “Newfie” Lambert. He spends his week working out of town at the Kidd Creek [base metal] Mine, coming home on the weekend for a comfort meal from Glenda and a bullshit trading session with his old buddy Pete.

Newfie has been mining for years, but other than the parrots and a pickup truck, he doesn’t have much to show for the years.

“When the timber crew shouts down the hole at the mine, ‘Timber going down,’ Pete explains, “Newfie shouts back, ‘Alimony going up.’”

“He lost the house and everything to his wife,” Glenda explains. “But he don’t care. He says he can’t fit a house into a packsack.”

The term “pack sack miner” dates back to the days of the 19th-century mining rushes in the Coeur d’Alenes and Montana. It was a term given to the highly skilled and independent miners who travelled from mine to mine, never putting down roots.

In the modern world, the hired gun “contract” miner is the descendant of the old-style packsack miner. The contract crews are sent in to open up new zones in established mines or to build the underground infrastructure of new mineral deposits.

Pete Saille spent a number of years as a hired gun on international mining developments – the work took him around the world.

“We lived like goddamned kings overseas,” he says. “We were making $7500 a month [in the 70s and 80s]. We’d come home and buy a new car and have only two months to drive it before being shipped out again.”

Besides the international jobs, Pete worked on numerous Canadian mining projects. He took down Creighton No. 9 with the legendary Irish contractor Paddy Harrison and was shaft leader on the sinking of Macassa No. 3 in Kirkland Lake.

Pete Saille (centre), who passed away in 2016

At the time [1883-85], the sinking of the 7500 foot Macassa No. 3 shaft was the deepest mine shaft in the western hemisphere. Any veteran from that job is quick to throw out the stats of footage blasted, tons hauled, and cement poured – just to prove the point that this was an engineering marvel.

Glenda, however, is ready with her own set of stats.

“There were 283 men who worked during the sinking of that shaft. By the time the job was done, over 180 had separated from their wives.”

Why?

She just laughs slyly. “You know how they are… they’re hardrock miners.”

She doesn’t feel the need to connect the dots of the notoriety of the shaft sinkers for wild living. The work is dangerous. The pay is good. Men are a long way from home. Instead, Glenda produces another of the stats - there were only seven guys who managed to stay on the job from the beginning of the contract until it was completed.

“They told the men to expect two fatalities on a shaft of this scale,” she says.

Dave Whiddifield was the first fatality. He was squeezed to death when he got caught on the cross head of the number two ore bucket and was dragged up into the shaft timbers.

Pete nearly became fatality number two. He was hit in a rock burst (exploding rock from ground pressure) when the crew was blasting out the benches on the 7225 level. He was buried alive in a blast that brought the shaft walls down on him.

The blast happened on the very first day his teenage son [Pete Jr.] joined the crew to go underground.

“My son had only been underground for two hours when the blast hit me. He never wanted to go back underground after that. But I made him go back. He didn’t want to.”

Why would a parent send their son back underground into the dangerous world of shaft sinking?

“You gotta go back,” Glenda says. “What else are you going to do? It’s like falling off a horse.”

After a year in rehabilitation, Pete Sr. went back as a shaft contractor. “I went back with a gold plaque from the company and a lot of steel bolted in my damned leg.”

Life went on for Pete and Glenda.

In the late 1990s, a 2,500 shaft was begun on the highly touted Victoria Creek gold deposit in Northeastern Ontario [the shaft was sunk but the gold wasn’t there]. Pete was a natural as a leader on the job.

Part of his duties included regular inspections of the shaft and surface headframe [the tower above the shaft]. He rode the crew bucket up into the headframe and would step out onto the timbers to examine their condition.

During one inspection, Pete stepped out of the bucket and signalled to the hoist man to halt all other traffic while he inspected the timbers. But the message wasn’t received. A passing ore bucket hit Pete and crushed his pelvis. The crew found him hanging onto the mine timber 80 feet off the ground.

Glenda remembers the accident like it was yesterday.

“I was on my way to the bingo with a girlfriend. Her husband had already been injured in the mines. When we got to the bingo parlour in downtown Kirkland Lake, Todd Moore was waiting out front for me. He said that Pete had been injured. He told me not to worry that it was just his legs.”

Glenda outraced the ambulance to the local hospital. When she saw them bring him in, she cried out, “It’s not just his legs. He’ll never walk again.”

The doctors agreed. Pete was going to spend the rest of his life in a wheelchair. Pete spent months lying in bed looking at his seemingly dead legs. And then one day it happened. He saw his toe move.

Over the next year, Pete slowly but methodically learned to walk again. He never went back to work. Most of his time now is spent puttering around the house doing little projects.

“I have good days, and I have bad days,” he says, shrugging off the pain in his hips.

Pete still loves to talk mining. He wants to know what I’ve seen of the big expansion going on at the Kidd Deep mine project in Timmins, Ontario.“They’re taking the shaft below 10,000 feet,” he says wistfully.

It’s clear he still longs to be back in the heart of the action.

“Sure, I miss it when I get together with the boys,” he then pauses and pats his damaged pelvis. “But all those young bucks... I couldn’t compete against them anymore.”

“Ah, hon,” says Glenda affectionately. “You could dance circles around them.”

She then nudges Pete to take me out to the garage and show me his favourite toy – a hot rod, black sports car.

The car is kept carefully protected from the long, hard winters. Come summer, Pete will take it for a spin along the highway into town. A sports car and African parrots – leftover booty from the days when he was a king of underground.

Louie Palu will presenting a public lecture and discussion at the Cobalt Mining Museum on Tuesday, June 23rd at 6 pm.

Tickets are by donation.

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