Charlie Angus / The Resistance

Charlie Angus / The Resistance

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Beverly Norris's avatar
Beverly Norris
4h

I e-mailed Stampede Drilling and got the response that they will not proceed until permits are received. I have a hard time believing them.

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Elizabeth Field's avatar
Elizabeth Field
4h

Saw you last night in W. Lincoln. Thank you for all your hard work that you do for Canada. You are a beacon of hope in the fog. Please take some down time to recharge yourself. Also read Bill McKibben's new book Here Comes the Sun. Gives one hope if we can all pull together to build up solar infrastructure all over 🇨🇦 quickly.

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