The invasion of Greenland has begun. Or has it?

It started, as all things do in the world of MAGA, with a boast from Donald Trump. He told right-wing talk radio that they could bet money on his claim that he would control Greenland by the end of his term.

He followed up with a very creepy meme of him looking like a predator watching over a peaceful Greenland village.

“Hello Greenland,” was the president’s quip.

Then Greenland Energy, a Texas-based oil company, has begun moving drilling equipment onto Greenland soil in preparation for opening the rich Jameson oil field.

The problem is that they don’t have any permits.

The area was closed in 2021 to further exploration because the region is so ecologically fragile. Greenland’s government has issued a warning that this drilling program is illegal.

The company, run by Texas MAGA Larry Swets, didn’t seem to care. They hired talk show dude “Dr. Phil” to film the affair - they’re planning to make this incursion into Greenland a media spectacle.

The Greenland authorities were emphatic - no permits means no drilling. It put the prospect of Danish ships stopping the incursion.

Trump was banking that his tried-and-true tactics of intimidation and shakedown would force Greenland to blink.

Greenland might agree to supply the permits to prevent an escalation. If they do, it’s the beginning of the end.

Further incursions will follow, and Trump’s boast will be fulfilled. And if these tactics work against Greenland, you can bet they will be used to test Canada’s sovereignty over the Northwest Passage.

What is being played out is a new form of very old imperialist politics.

We forget that the world’s empires weren’t forged through government diplomacy but through the relentless incursions of freebooters and bandit operations who stole and then claimed the resources of other people.

The imperial/bandit role in empire-building takes us from the conquistadors through Francis Drake to Cecil Rhodes. National histories reclaimed these bandits as swashbuckling adventurers when they were a violent criminal element.

American imperialist adventures in Latin America were kickstarted by William Walker in 1855 when he and a band of heavily armed Americans landed in Nicaragua with the intention of taking control of the country.

Walker was a bandit. Pure and simple. But his delusional belief that he could conquer another people and exploit their resources to create his own private kingdom fits the MAGA grifter ideology perfectly.

In Trump’s world, principles of national sovereignty mean nothing. And Trump is even less interested in furthering American national interest.

The Arctic has become a new geopolitical hotspot, and the United States is determined to stake a claim. The problem is that they are dependent on allies — Norway, Finland, Sweden, Canada — to assert these claims.

Despite all the huffing and puffing about deadbeat allies, the United States is woefully unprepared to handle the logistics and the complexities of Arctic military maneuvering.

They lack the icebreakers, the training, and the know-how to compete with the Russians. That is why working with allies and building a Nordic common defence would further American interests.

But Trump’s obsession with Greenland has nothing to do with geopolitics.

As I have written in previous Substack posts, the idea for invading Greenland came to him from Ronald Lauder, the billionaire mascara king of Estée Lauder, who told Trump that Greenland was easy pickings.

This revelation comes from the book The Divider: Trump in the White House, 2017-2021, by Peter Baker and Susan Glasser.

Trump was hooked.

After the meeting, he called John Bolton and said,

“A friend of mine, a really, really experienced businessman, thinks we can get Greenland.”

Trump then posted on social media that people in Greenland wanted him to take them over. He claimed:

“I am hearing that the people of Greenland are ‘MAGA’.”

This obsession has alienated his Nordic and European allies and left Trump looking increasingly untrustworthy on the global stage. But like William Walker, he sees Greenland as some kind of personal booty claim.

What is disturbing in the latest Greenland saga is that the front-line troops of this invasion were Canadian: drillers hired from Stampede Drilling in Calgary, and the equipment being transported under the Canadian flag by Desgagnés Transport in Quebec City.

Terry Kuiper of Stampede gushed,

“We are really excited to be part of this. There are not too many opportunities like this in North America, let alone globally.”

Etienne Duchesne, the project manager at Groupe Desgagnés, called the whole affair “an adventure” that his workers were clamouring to be part of.

Well, that’s what they were saying before the huge waves of public anger about the plan. As soon as Canadians learned about the deal, both companies had their phone lines swamped with people demanding explanations. Stampede has walked back its participation, stating that unless permits are in place, it will not participate.

Same for Degagnés.

As for Greenland Energy? Their stock price has tumbled.

This is people power. It shows that the MAGA hustle can’t work if an engaged citizenry is vigilant. The invasion of Greenland was underway, and ordinary people stood up.

These are lessons in how to push back against the threat.

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