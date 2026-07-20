Charlie Angus / The Resistance

Charlie Angus / The Resistance

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Brian Taylor's avatar
Brian Taylor
12h

Once again Charlie, every word is the truth, and an indictment. I think the accusations and threats coming from our south have angered Canadians more than even the 51st state crap. Why? Because Canadians are being evacked and losing everything they own. Because Canadians are risking, and giving, their lives to fight US fires. Because our leaders are not just being disrespected, they are being overtly threatened.

I'm done. I've been patient. I've been polite. But I've had it. I keep my language on this Substack family friendly, because I know Charlie tries to. But believe me, if you could read my mind.....

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6 replies
Michelle LeBlanc's avatar
Michelle LeBlanc
12h

I don't know what to say anymore. I'm just so sick and tired of the insults, blame, hypocrisy and hate of the US.

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