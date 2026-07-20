People across North America are choking from the smoke of the burning boreal forest. They are disoriented and frightened. This destabilized climate is providing the far right with an excuse to further destabilize democracy.

When Donald Trump threatened tariffs on Canada over the smoke from the climate fires, many Canadians rolled their eyes. It sounded like Caligula who didn’t have the guts to cross the English Channel to fight the British tribes so he had his soldiers strike the channel waters and then declared victory over the ocean.

Did anyone really expect the White House to ask how we might work together to confront the fires?

But what is happening here needs to be seen in the larger geo-political context. This is no longer Trump just being Trump. His Truth Social rant against Canada was the opening salvo in a much broader attack on Canada. Numerous right-wing politicians have stepped up to threaten our sovereignty and our political leaders.

Targeting Canada as an enemy is making for good politics.

Do you remember during the last forest fire crisis when we received a letter from some Michigan politicians demanding the Canada stop the smoke? It seemed like a joke. But now the language is more pointed.

State Senator Aric Nesbitt warned that the United States would take us over if we couldn’t handle the problem. Senator Bernie Moreno has gone much further, introducing legislation that targets Canadian leaders with threats to cancel visas and seize assets.

This is the kind of thing that is normally reserved for narco leaders or Russian oligarchs implicated with Putin. Instead, the threat is being made against our prime minister and premiers.

Ambassador Pete Hoekstra has hit the hustings to back up Trump’s threats. Never mind that for decades Canada and the United States worked collaboratively on cross-border fire threats.

There is now talk of closing the Gordie Howe Bridge to teach us a lesson.

Canadians could challenge the hypocrisy of the MAGA position. The United States has had over 40,000 wildfires this year whereas Canada had 4,000. Canadian crews are engaged in numerous fires in the American northwest, and last week we lost Canadian firefighter Nicholas Dale fighting the Gold Mountain fire in Colorado.

We could point out that the massive fires in Northwestern Ontario jumped the border from Minnesota. What did Canada do? We sent crews into Minnesota to help rescue kids trapped at a YMCA camp.

We could remind them that during the horrific Los Angeles fires, the Canadian government put the air force on full alert as backup to help the people of California.

But such indignation misses the real point: a destabilized climate can lead to destabilized democracy. The climate crisis is here, and it is only going to get worse. Especially with Western nations like Canada and the United States going all in on massive oil and gas expansion.

Throughout history, climate instability has always allowed predator powers to target those that they see as weaker and to seize their resources. Mike Davis, in his book Late Victorian Holocausts: El Niño, Famine and the Making of the Third World, documents how two brutal super El Niños in the late 19th century upended global relations.

The massive El Niño of 1878 led to the death of 50 million people around the world. A follow-up event in 1888 caused widespread drought, hunger and mass flooding.

Countries in the global south were so impacted that they became easy pickings for the predatory colonial ambitions of European gunboats.

Davis writes that these two climate disasters created the political conditions that led to a so-called Third World that fell into a cycle of exploitation and abuse by European powers.

Perhaps the rantings from MAGA politicians are just hot air. But a pattern of blame and confrontation is being laid down that will be exacerbated as weather patterns worsen.

We are in the age of the predator. And we are in the time of destabilized climate. Democracy will be threatened. It is just a matter of time.

In a future piece, I will write about the potential impact of the so-called super El Niño that is forming in the ocean right now. Scientists are saying it will have an unprecedented impact. They describe it as “mind-blowing” in its power.

Hunker down, my friends. Be ready.

Before you go, one small favour.

We’re on the verge of an important milestone. Meidas Canada 🇨🇦 is just shy of 250,000 YouTube subscribers.

If you haven’t already subscribed, today is the perfect time. Just click on Meidas Canada Network and hit Subscribe.

It costs nothing but makes a big difference in helping independent Canadian journalism reach more people around the world.

Thank you!

— Charlie

If any photos or images on this site are under copyright, please let us know and we will provide appropriate credit. This content is used in accordance with applicable copyright laws, including “fair dealing” under Canadian law and “fair use” under Section 107 of the U.S. Copyright Act, for purposes such as criticism, comment, and news reporting.