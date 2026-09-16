Charlie Angus / The Resistance

Charlie Angus / The Resistance

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wisewebwoman's avatar
wisewebwoman
Sep 16

I wrote an email to Solomon just now. Often it's a frustrating exercise as these exalted politicians no longer believe they report to the people who pay their salaries and fund their lifestyles. I am genuinely alarmed Charlie and have been closely following the reports from the techbros, who would never be disclosing all this info for the past few months if it weren't serious as it affects their wallets. The Fat Felon is using AI as a last-ditch attempt to line his own pockets and with his double digit IQ has no understanding of it and of course doesn't give a hot damn about humanity.

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Cathy Hallessey's avatar
Cathy Hallessey
Sep 16

This is extremely frightening, thanks for this post Charlie. I’m off to write to Minister Solomon.

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