Charlie Angus / The Resistance

Charlie Angus / The Resistance

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Brian Taylor's avatar
Brian Taylor
9h

Charlie, I read your opening paragraphs and I was struck squarely between the eyes by a parallel that is entirely too obvious.

"...he gambled on a lightning strike on Kyiv. He believed overpowering force would carry the day and that the people of Ukraine would welcome reunification with “Mother Russia”."

Now change a couple of words. " ...he gambled on a lightning strike on *Iran*. He believed overpowering force would carry the day and that the people of *Iran* would *rise up and install a new government*

In both cases, the true underlying motives are simple. Not reunification. Not liberation of an oppressed population. It was and remains control of resources.

The only question that remains is whether Donnie will continue to emulate his buddy Vlad. Will Donnie persist and start throwing US youth into an Iranian meat grinder?

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Mike Wong's avatar
Mike Wong
10h

I am a supporter of Ukraine.

It really is an inexpensive to support the Ukrainians at this moment. Without our support the Ukrainians will likely fall into the Russian orbit.

The cost Russia is willing to pay with thousands dead every week is not something in our ethos.

If Russia does win the war in Ukraine, they will be embolden to conquer new territory. This may start in Northern Europe and then our North.

In the end fighting a war in the Northern parts of Canada will require much more than the support we are currently giving Ukraine.

The reality is Russia is already intervened in many places in the world, including Europe and the response to these hostile moves has been tepid. No one wants to start a nuclear war.

The Russian economy is similar to the size of Italy but projects a much more powerful facade.

Putin's start is not well known to the average public. It is a shame because have insight gives our understanding of the concern of all Western governments.

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