So there’s good news, and there’s bad news.

The good news is that after much delay, the Gordie Howe International Bridge is set to open on July 27th. The bad news is that we gave in to Trump’s intimidation.

And that will have consequences.

In 2012, Canada put up the money to build the Windsor-Detroit bridge based on good faith in a signed agreement to which both parties were bound. Canada covered the cost of the whole thing. We paid millions in additional infrastructure on the American side to connect the bridge to the US interstate.

The agreement was straightforward: once we recouped our costs through tolls, the profits would be split, and joint ownership with Michigan would proceed. For Americans, it was a sweetheart deal.

But Donald Trump reneged. In the world of MAGA, there is no such thing as win-win. There is only win and capitulation, bullying and submission.

It began with Trump’s threat to keep the bridge closed and his false claim that Canada had ripped off the United States. Then Ambassador Hoekstra lied to our faces, claiming it was a “myth” that Canada paid for the bridge.

In the face of belligerence and broken faith, Canada gave in to the bully. I wish I could phrase it differently.

There has been vague, optimistic language from the Canadian government about how the deal benefits us and trade but the US media are reporting details.

Canada agreed to give up 50% of the profits for the next 15 years to a development fund controlled by the United States and accessible only to Americans.

This is how the New York Times put it:

The obvious lesson is that the word of the United States means nothing.

Our Prime Minister may have looked at this through banker glasses. He talks about net after costs. He can see the debt amortization stretched over a longer horizon while $300 million in daily trade is allowed to proceed. He clearly understands the need for cross-border trade, particularly in the auto sector.

Making concessions in a deal is often done in high-stakes negotiations. Like when the PM offered to give up Canada’s right to set domestic tax policy on the digital giants to bring the United States back to the table on the tariff fight.

Such is the world of bankers. But we are in the world of gangsters.

Trump’s threats on the bridge weren’t about getting a better deal for Michigan; it was about forcing Canada to bend. It has become abundantly clear that concessions do not work in dealing with the gangster class. They only see weakness. They will demand more.

The PMO needs to understand that there is another key element in play - domestic politics. He ran on the promise to be Elbows Up. He has done an extraordinary job speaking to global leaders, but he can’t take Canadians for granted.

People are rightfully confused.

It feels like we gave the bully our lunch money. If that is not the case, then the government must reassure people. Otherwise, Canadians will be left wondering what happens when the next confrontation arises.

That is not a good thing.

The bridge deal went down in the same week that American politicians were accusing Canada of being mean because of our ongoing boycott of American wines and spirits.

The determination of ordinary Canadians to push their provincial premiers to hold the line has been an impressive display of people power. We have caused massive economic disruption to the American economy. Hence the hissy fits this week.

Republican Claudia Tenney was first out of the gate, threatening to somehow punish us. She says Canada needs to start acting like an ally instead of an enemy. Her idea of allyship is based on the skewed worldview that if the United States threatens us with an arbitrary trade war, we are supposed to meekly go along.

Instead, it got our backs up, hence the boycott.

The Democrats are also calling out Canada over the boycott. But instead of threats, they have been trying to make us feel bad.

Senator Adam Schiff (engaging in Twitter diplomacy) called on the Canadian government to restore California wines to the liquor stores, saying the boycott is having a “devastating effect” on the California wine industry.

In 2025, U.S. global wine exports dropped by 81%, resulting in over $357 million in losses. Schiff pleaded with Canadians to end the booze boycott in order to “strengthen both our economies.”

It was a similar message conveyed by California congressmen in a letter to Quebec Premier Christine Fréchette, where they stated that ending the boycott “would signal a commitment to restoring fair and balanced trade…”

The problem with the Democrat position is they are asking us to give up a powerful bargaining position while offering nothing in return. If they are feeling the pressure from the boycott, they need to take the fight to Congress and the Senate to end the unilateral war on Canada’s economy.

The reality is that Canada is an afterthought in the calculations of the red and blue teams. Both political factions expect us to capitulate in order to help them advance their agendas.

Well, that’s not going to happen.

Ordinary Canadians are on the front lines of this fight. Grassroots resistance is something their political class can’t comprehend because they get their backing from the billionaire class. We are freaking them out.

The boycott remains strong, and it will be even stronger now that we have seen the poisoned fruit of the Gordie Howe Bridge negotiations. Only a fool would show unilateral goodwill at this time.

I am pleased that the Gordie Howe International Bridge is opening. I am pleased for the businesses dependent on it. I am also pleased to know that none of those trucks will be bringing California wines or Kentucky whiskey across the Canadian border.

Here is my latest on the boycott ban.

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