Charlie Angus / The Resistance

Charlie Angus / The Resistance

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Jean-François Ferry's avatar
Jean-François Ferry
2h

This is not a time to soften the US boycott. Keep it up Canada! 💪

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Linda Sawka's avatar
Linda Sawka
2h

Thanks for all your updates, Charlie. I support continuing the boycotts on all things from the US. Even if many things come back on the market here, I will NEVER buy American.

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