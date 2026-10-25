1177 BC has been on my mind a lot lately.

The oddest news coverage gets me thinking about the collapse of Bronze Age civilization. I’m serious. These are the things I have been thinking about.

Like the news of a British general warning UK citizens to quickly ramp up for war.

A world war.

This is happening as other stories reveal how the tech bros and the White House are intervening in Ukraine and undermining democracies across the world.

In the financial press, countless warning signs suggest the chickens are coming home to roost: the ongoing closure of the Strait of Hormuz, deteriorating trust in international trade, and the massive AI debt bubble.

There’s a lot of talk about being “in uncharted territory” when it comes to the size of the debt bubble set to burst.

And speaking of the AI lords, nobody in power seems bothered by Silicon Valley whistleblowers warning that their bosses might pose an existential threat to humanity.

Then there are the other important stories that barely make the news.

For example, Peru has shut down an incredibly rich fishery that supplies 20% of global fishmeal; these fishing beds have benefited from the Humboldt current, which brings nutrient-rich, cold water from the depths to the shallow fishing grounds.

But the waters and temperatures are all out of whack.

Scientists have been trying to get our attention for a long time to little effect.

We are in a world of feedback loops, Kelvin waves, the disappearing North Atlantic current and unprecedented heat coming off the oceans.

Something dramatic is happening to our world, and we don’t have a clue.

You’re hearing nothing about this in parliament. Our leaders are cheering on more public money for a pipeline to nowhere.

At a recent speech in Calgary, Prime Minister Carney defiantly called out those who raise these warning cries because it is making Albertans/Canadians defensive for

“feel[ing] that we were developing those [fossil fuels] resources against the tides of history.”

The tides of history are indeed here.

It is rising from the Pacific in the form of a Super El Niño, which may be the biggest climate upheaval in the last thousand years. Ocean scientists are warning of a “mind-blowing” event.

How to make sense of what is even real as we live in a world increasingly distorted by slopaganda and disinformation memes? I can’t even tell if the photos I share on Facebook are real anymore.

So, what do any of these stories that I have itemized have to do with something that happened three thousand years ago?

Taken in isolation, nothing.

But taken together as a series of catastrophic events with cascading side effects, it starts looking very different — more like 1177 BC, the year historian Eric Cline identifies as the moment it all fell apart.

If you are like me, you probably never learned much about the Bronze Age in school. Socrates, Caesar, and Alexander the Great would have seen this era as ancient history if they knew about it at all.

By the time Julius Caesar was being hit by the Ides of March, the great cities of the Bronze Age had long been abandoned and swallowed by sand.

It feels impossible to make sense of the sudden disappearance of a wealthy, urban world that had been sustained through a globalized network of trade.

They had written language, a shared economic culture, and complex political alliances that connected cities that were architectural marvels. The whole civilization depended on two key metals: copper and tin.

When they melted these metals together, they created bronze, the first alloy.

Learning to melt nine parts of copper to one part of tin was an unprecedented technological innovation that shifted primitive people away from dependency on wood and stone. Bronze made it possible to outfit armies with chariots, spears and elaborate helmets.

Bronze established a single global (ie Mediterranean) economy because tin was very rare. It came from mines in Afghanistan.

Tin trade created a complex set of economic relationships in which all parts of the network learned to work together. Their cities prospered from trade in timber, grain, artwork, jewelry, wine, and animals.

To maintain this elaborate network, it was necessary to develop a complex system of writing that was shared by the urban civilizations of the Hittites, Mycenaean Greece, Ugarit in Syria, Assyria, Babylonia and Egypt.

Then it all fell apart.

And the collapse was total. Over 150 cities were destroyed, burned to the ground and abandoned. The world was plunged into a dark age where the ability to read and write was lost for hundreds of years.

For the longest time, historians searched for the one common thread that destroyed all these cities. A sudden invasion by the so-called “Sea People” was supposed to have played a part. But then there were mega-droughts, climate upheaval and even earthquakes.

The fact is that none of these elements, in themselves, was enough to destroy such complex societies.

But when they compounded, civilization simply didn’t have the capacity to handle mass disruptions in trade or impacts on food-growing regions.

The breakdown in global trade through climate change and famine upended the intricate networks, and everything fell into chaos.

Nowhere was the collapse more total than in the destruction of the massive city of Ugarit. It was so destroyed that the world lost all knowledge of its existence until a farmer stumbled on some bricks in a field in the 1920s.

Surely a collapse of that magnitude could never happen again?

After all, the modern world has been remarkably resilient in the face of problems and threats.

But we are dealing with a series of elements that are unique to this time — climate threat, apocalyptic AI, potential global war and political discourse poisoned by disinformation. Where we once had leaders like Roosevelt and Churchill, we are beset by political chaos agents and grifters.

And then there is the other element that played a major role in the collapse of the Bronze Age — sudden technological change. Bronze civilization was based on control of the flow of metals needed to create the alloy, which assured the dominance of the established militaries.

This was upended by the discovery of iron forging. Iron was cheap, easy to manufacture, and widely available, not just to kings but to ragged bands of rebels.

The sparse records of the burnt cities suggest the sudden rise of the invasive Sea People. Were they a mythic foreign army, or simply the dispossessed, driven by the breakdown of food supplies and armed with cheap iron swords?

We will never really know.

The Call From My Brother

The collapse of the Bronze Age is hinted at in the new movie The Odyssey with the sacking of the great city of Troy. Despite the public fascination with the movie, I have been keeping my Bronze Age brooding to myself.

So imagine my surprise when my brother Mike called to ask if I had ever wondered about the Bronze Age collapse.

If you think we are a family of intellectuals, I’ll tell you right now that the Bronze Age collapse isn’t the kind of thing the Angus brothers normally talk about.

My brother drives the number two line on the Toronto subway, and he is a really reflective guy. Mike was calling to share his thoughts on how today felt similar to that collapse because of the impact of the iron transition.

We talked about how iron was called a “democratizing” metal because it let many more players enter the war field.

“It’s like the impact of drones,” my brother said as he pointed out how gangs of Houthis have threatened the House of Saud to the point that questions are being raised as to whether the Saudis can hold on.

The United States has been zero help. The world’s most powerful nation doesn’t seem to have a strategy to take down the Houthis.

If the mighty United States can’t protect its loyal ally, the Saudis, then what use is the world’s greatest power? What value do trillion-dollar battleships have when $10,000 drones can change the face of war?

Are we witnessing the end of the modern military bronze age?

This remains to be seen.

Meanwhile, I am haunted by the words of Phillip Roth:

“People think of history in the long term. But history is a very sudden thing.”

That’s something the contented leaders of 1177 BC learned to their regret.

As a student of history, I believe we have two choices: we can step up to influence and change the history of our time, or we can wait and have it inflicted on us.

I prefer the former.

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