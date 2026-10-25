Charlie Angus / The Resistance

Charlie Angus / The Resistance

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Don Spanner's avatar
Don Spanner
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Charlie. You are much more than a "student of history". One does not need a PhD to be a historian. You are indeed a renaissance guy. Your views and abilities to draw historic parallels are superb. Thanks for this. Sobering.

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JoseeBrault's avatar
JoseeBrault
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I think it is very important right now to see history not as a bunch of individual events - but as a long string of concurrence. Joanna Macey writes about the cycles of history and it's repeating nature - like a spiral - the events are close now. Like Nazis + Hippies, at the same time. I believe also in the reflection of Rome - and I am hoping in the midterms - the Senate takes down the irrepressible leader - once again. Your focus on the bronze age makes complete sense to me. As well looking at the concurrence between the I dustrial revolution effects on culture and how AI is the new Indusrrial revolution. Thanks charlie. Good article.

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