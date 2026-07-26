Charlie Angus / The Resistance

Charlie Angus / The Resistance

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JOHN BERRY's avatar
JOHN BERRY
6h

Thanks for the history and a timely reminder of days when an independent Canadian hockey culture kept the Stanley Cup in Canada. And later, the Art Ross trophy!

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Paul Kennedy's avatar
Paul Kennedy
7h

WoW !!!

What a WONDERFUL piece of (nearly) lost History!

From the beginning, I have always believed that "Elbows Up!' is an ideal slogan for "The Resistance", because it's a basically Canadian, uniquely Hockey expression that 99% of Americans could never even dream of comprehending.

More recently, it seemed to find some sort of tangible realization in the Gordie Howe Bridge -- which both connects, and distinguishes Canada from the United States.

We built it!.... But they want all the money!!!

We can only wish that W. P. Kinsella hadn't died in 2016 -- the same year when the orange-faced fascist was first elected!

Shoeless Joe Jackson was an AMAZING athlete who played the great American game., even though he had nothing on his feet. Just imagine what he could have done with skates!!!

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