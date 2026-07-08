Charlie Angus / The Resistance

Charlie Angus / The Resistance

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Sigrid Mosmann's avatar
Sigrid Mosmann
10h

I have been railing against AI for years but am told that it is "the future" and that one cannot stand in the way of progress. I am sure that AI has some useful bits but, let's face it, humanity has survived for millennia without it - but may not survive with it .... I hope the "powers that be" will take action because the greedy rich guys behind all this certainly won't if it means less money in their bottomless coffers.

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Dave Brox's avatar
Dave Brox
10hEdited

My oldest grandson is in his second year of a computer programming course at Algonquin College in Ottawa. To my surprise, he appears blithely unconcerned that AI might soon render his expertise and knowledge unnecessary. Luckily, he has excellent woodworking skills, and is currently making custom cutting boards. We have a desperate need for people who can work with their hands in this country, so we should make even greater efforts to get men and women involved in the trades. After all, they pay very well and are absolutely vital.

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