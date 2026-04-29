Trump continues to blockade Iran while the Iranians maintain the pressure on the global economy. Meanwhile a looming food crisis is building that could be devastating to millions.

It’s not just oil that travels through the Gulf; the region is home to a massive industry that produces the agricultural fertilizer required to keep food production going.

The ongoing disruption of this trade has raised the spectre of global famine.

One result of the “Green Revolution” of the last century was that synthetic fertilizers became a byproduct of the massive increases in oil production. But the downside is that as oil prices spike, so do the agricultural fertilizer costs upon which millions of people depend.

This past week, Máximo Torero, the chief Economist of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), warned of massive food shocks from a shortage of fertilizer and rising food costs.

The Gulf states have taken the lead in the production of the key ingredients required for feeding large parts of the world. Half of the world’s sulphur passes through the Strait of Hormuz. For nitrogen, it is 35% and for ammonia, 30%.

If the war drags on, global food prices could jump by 15 to 20%, resulting in widespread famine.

The FAO identified Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, India, Egypt, Sudan, and Sub-Saharan Africa as the hardest hit. But agricultural exporters will also face a major impact from the impacts on production and costs.

All this is coming in what may be a “Super” El Niño year – with elevated temperatures and erratic weather. This FAO has also released another report warning that extreme heat is pushing global agriculture to the brink.

Heat stress is not only damaging crops but has huge impacts on poultry, cattle and pigs. And most frightening is that the report notes that the number of days when it is simply too hot to work may rise to 250 per year in much of South Asia, tropical Sub-Saharan Africa and parts of Central and South America.

As the UN issued its warning, other reports were showing that some are doing very well by the global crisis.

Canada’s oil and gas industry is looking to use the crisis as an opportunity for massive expansion. They are backed by the militant government of Danielle Smith, who continues to hold the threat of breaking up our country as a negotiating tactic to further the stripping away environmental regulations to benefit the massively profitable tar sands operation.

The reality, however, is that the Iran War is proving to be a defining moment in the shift away from the petro-economy.

The International Energy Agency is warning petro-states to begin diversifying away from oil because our global dependence on fossil fuels has been permanently shaken up by the war. Countries that are being hammered by the fuel shortages are moving to energy independence through investments in renewables.

Fatih Birol of the IEA told The Guardian,

“Governments will review their energy strategies. There will be a significant boost to renewables and nuclear power and a further shift towards a more electrified future. And this will cut into the main markets for oil.” “The vase is broken, the damage is done – it will be very difficult to put the pieces back together. This will have permanent consequences for the global energy markets for years to come.”

Already, China has noted a massive increase in demand for its electric cars, a trend that will put increasing pressure on the North American gas car economy.

Canada has long been identified as the outlier in the G7 for having the poorest record of meeting our environmental targets. We are the only G7 country whose greenhouse gas emissions have risen, not fallen.

The Net Zero commitments of the Trudeau government were a long shot at best, but under the Carney government, those commitments are becoming increasingly untenable.

The government is signalling its intention to build another pipeline, even though the $34 billion TMX pipeline continues to be massively subsidized by taxpayers.

In what might rank as one of the most perverse statements in recent political memory, Federal Energy Minister Tim Hodgon mused about using an Indigenous development fund to dump public money into a pipeline that will benefit Suncor, Imperial and Husky oil.

This notion of a “reconciliation” pipeline, where some Indigenous investors are presented as the nominal “owners” of a pipeline built by Canada for the interests of Texas-based oil giants, has been floated in the past.

Houston floated the trial balloon of using Indigenous funds in the same week that the Mikisew Cree delivered their devastating report on high cancer rates tied to contamination from the oil sands.

They had to fund their own study as the feds and the province of Alberta stood on the sidelines.

There are those who are banking on this catastrophic war as a means to lock in massive oil infrastructure before the coming bust. They are trying to defy the transition to renewables as the world is plunged into permanent climate instability.

If the planet burners succeed, the long-term cost will be paid by millions.

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