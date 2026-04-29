Charlie Angus / The Resistance

Charlie Angus / The Resistance

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Gord Rutherford's avatar
Gord Rutherford
8d

I have felt quite alone in my environmental stance after having 34 solar panels installed and buying an EV. Most of the feedback was negative as family and friends commented on whether this expenditure was making me lots of money. With the recent rise in gas prices, the feedback has become more complementary. We’ve become selfish (narcissistic) and greedy. Thanks for your unselfish stand Charlie as we need find meaning and purpose by caring about our planet.

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Brian Doughty's avatar
Brian Doughty
8d

It's funny that the actions of the "drill baby drill" president has become the biggest boon for renewable.

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