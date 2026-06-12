Charlie Angus / The Resistance

Charlie Angus / The Resistance

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A H Harry Oussoren's avatar
A H Harry Oussoren
37m

Cuba first Canada next on Trump's plan

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Geoffrey Hart's avatar
Geoffrey Hart
28m

As always, if you agree with Charlie, you should phone or write to your federal elected representative and ask them to act. You can find their contact info here: https://www.ourcommons.ca/Members/en/search

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