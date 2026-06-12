This past week, Meidas Canada was invited to the Cuban embassy in Ottawa.

Canada’s mainstream media gives enormous coverage to the views of the American ambassador. I felt it was important to extend the Cuban ambassador the opportunity to speak about the criminal actions of Washington.

I was honoured that Ambassador Rodrigo Malmierca Diaz invited me to sit down and ask him questions about the escalation of threats from Washington against the Cuban people.

The economic blockade is devastating. It is also a complete violation of international law. This is Washington asserting the “Donroe” doctrine of being able to crush the sovereignty of independent nations in our hemisphere.

The ambassador spoke of the huge impacts the blockade has had on health, the economy and the lives of children. He framed this issue within the broader context of a country’s right to choose its own sovereign path without threat or intimidation.

There is growing pressure on the Canadian government to support the MAGA threat against Cuba. But if we allow Trump to economically crush Cuba, we know that Canada will be his next target.

As Winston Churchill warned, the appeaser is the one who believes that by feeding others to the crocodile, the crocodile won’t eat them.

It doesn’t need to work this way. Trump can threaten our government but he can’t intimidate the Canadian people.

What Can We Do?

We need to call on our government to work multilaterally through the nations of this hemisphere to end the blockade.

We need to continue efforts to get supplies to the people in Cuba.

Containers 4 Cuba delivers desperately needed supplies to Cuban communities every month. I’ve written before about their efforts, and their work has become even more urgent as conditions continue to deteriorate.

If you would like to help, tax-deductible donations can be made:

By e-transfer to niagarawarehouseofhope@gmail.com, indicating the contribution is for Containers 4 Cuba, or

By cheque to The Niagara Warehouse of Hope at 46 Broadway Ave., St Catharines, ON, L2M 1M4, indicating the contribution for Containers 4 Cuba

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