An advertisement keeps jumping to the front of my Meidas Canada video messages on YouTube.

In the ad, a woman is in a bookstore when a stranger approaches her and tells her she is reading the books the wrong way. She holds her camera over the book’s cover, and presto, an AI app begins reading the book for her.

Why buy the book when you can just photograph the cover?

Why carve out a few precious moments of reading time when you can turn over the experience to the algorithm?

It will keep you entertained with its tricks — such as reading the book with AI-generated narrators. Imagine having AI Snoop Dog read David Copperfield. How cool is that?

And if you get bored, AI will switch up the book. Change the voice. All to keep you in the safe embrace of the algorithm.

I hate this ad.

I really hate it.

Because it reminds me of how relentlessly AI is moving into every aspect of life — not just our workplaces, our schools, our politics but even our private lives and imagination.

Invading the spaces that make us human. Usurping our autonomy with the promise of making life more convenient.

Why bother to write a three-line response to your cousin when AI will do it for you?

Why worry about making travel plans when Siri already knows where you are going?

Why do schoolwork when AI can compose paragraphs quicker?

Why draw a picture when AI is more adept?

And if the “art” that you “create” seems like every other thing out there, you are reminded that this is how things should look.

As for music, art, and books? There are countless cheerleaders (like the gazillionaires who run Spotify) who tell you that AI can make the music into a “better experience.”

This past year, online news outlets suffered a drop of 700 million views as AI bots summed up the articles and fed them to the top of the search engine feeds to save you the effort of even looking at your favourite news site.

As jobs are replaced in banks, government services, and private companies, we are being reassured that it’s all about making things more convenient. But good luck arguing with the algorithm if you find yourself lost in a corporate or government bureaucracy.

All of this is happening without regulation or oversight. No questioning of why we are allowing the construction of massive data centres that suck up the groundwater and strain the electricity grid.

Do we really need to surrender our environment so AI-Snoop can read Virginia Woolf for you?

If you have doubts, you can just ask ChatGPT. The algorithm is more than willing to offer advice on everything from schoolyard disputes to workplace insecurities.

But a recent court case in San Francisco against Sam Altman, OpenAI, OpenAI investors and employees reminds us why this is so problematic. The case was brought by Mathew and Maria Raine, the parents of the deceased youth, Adam Raine, who killed himself after becoming dependent on advice from ChatGPT.

Their court case is just the latest in frightening stories of people who became addicted and lost in the hallucinatory world of AI relationships.

This past week, Pope Leo XIV released a powerful encyclical, Magnifica Humanitas, on “safeguarding the human person in the time of artificial intelligence.”

One of the more provocative statements is his call to “disarm” AI before it destroys humanity. Leo is calling out the threat posed by autonomous tracking and targeting systems that are quickly transforming war into an algorithmic exercise in efficiency and death. He writes:

“To disarm means discrediting the assumption that technical power automatically confers the right to govern. To disarm does not mean rejecting technology, but preventing it from dominating humanity.”

Leo reminds us that humanity must be at the centre of our choices, rather than the algorithm. But that is not how things work in the world of the toxic tech oligarchs.

I have written a great deal about the dangerous rise of unregulated AI in the tracking and targeting of civilian populations. We are moving into a dystopian future of automated surveillance and kill systems that are being perfected in Gaza and the Ukraine war.

Unregulated AI will have serious consequences for every part of our society. Haven’t we already learned from the toxic tech bros that they are not to be trusted?

This is not simply an issue of regulation; it comes down to the choices we make as individuals. I think of the powerful words of Peter Bienart, author of the book Being Jewish After the Destruction of Gaza, who reminds us that “inhumanity is a choice.”

But it is not simply the inhumanity fostered in this age of mega violence. AI is continually usurping the simple yet vital elements that make us human – the need to remember, to plan, to imagine.

We must find ways to rewire our brains. To defy the Sam Altman’s, the Elon Musks, and the AI-generated Snoop Dogs who believe they have a right to set themselves up in our interior lives or creep the internal spaces of our loved ones.

Thanks, Siri, but no thanks.

If any photos or images on this site are under copyright, please let us know and we will provide appropriate credit. This content is used in accordance with applicable copyright laws, including “fair dealing” under Canadian law and “fair use” under Section 107 of the U.S. Copyright Act, for purposes such as criticism, comment, and news reporting.