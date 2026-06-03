Charlie Angus / The Resistance

Charlie Angus / The Resistance

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wisewebwoman's avatar
wisewebwoman
11h

This strikes close to home, Charlie. An elderly neighbour is addicted to her AI "companion", takes all the advice. Tells other seniors it's "asking" about them too and wants to be "friends" with all her IRL friends. I am horrified. I tell her it's not real, it's not human in any way but she just looks at me in disbelief. And this is just a tiny example of the havoc AI can wreak on the world and the Techbros are rubbing their hands in glee and counting the loot in $$$ and not lives lost. Humanity upended. A crisis to add to all the others in our disintegrating world.

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grannyb's avatar
grannyb
11h

I just heard on this morning's news report that the American negotiators of CUSMA are insisting on keeping tariffs on Canada as a punitive measure for " purchasing products of forced labour( paraphrase)". The huge irony of this, to my mind, is that THOUSANDS of North American workers, in every sector have lost their jobs altogether thanks to being replaced with AI.

Make it make sense.

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