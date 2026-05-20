Charlie Angus / The Resistance

Charlie Angus / The Resistance

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Sandra's avatar
Sandra
5h

Thank you Charlie. Canada is a treasure worth sticking up for and we are with your help to be sure. You make me proud to be a Canuck 🍁🇨🇦

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James Utt's avatar
James Utt
5h

So glad you wrote this. I have always striven to be pretty well informed about US history, especially that of the 20th Century. Yet, until reading this column, I had never heard, read, or even suspected that relations between the US and Canada in the 1930s were so frosty and adversarial. My bad from a historical awareness perspective. But I bet not many in the US know this at all.

Canada: Do what you need to do to protect your interests and your sovereignty. But don't forget that most of us in the U.S. have no beef with your nation and no desire at all to see our countries be anything other than the trusted, reliable friends we have thought, up to now, that we would always be.

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