Donald Trump badly needed a win in China.

He wanted to show the American people the power of the Don-Roe doctrine, where the top dogs carve up the rest of the world. It is foreign policy for gangsters.

But the Chinese weren’t willing to play along.

President Xi alluded to the United States as a nation in decline, and Trump was forced to put out a face-saving tweet explaining that the decline was a reference to “Sleepy Joe” Biden, not him.

Totally embarrassing.

Trump went to China hoping they would help him end the catastrophic crisis that he caused in the Strait of Hormuz. Instead, the Chinese warned Trump not to mess with their interests in Taiwan.

The United States - and its ally Israel - have never been so isolated.

We are watching the twilight of the American empire.

Trump is reaping the whirlwind of jumping in with Netanyahu on a badly thought-out attack on Iran. No allies were consulted. This was the US and Israel going rogue.

As it all burns to the ground, we ask ourselves, how did the United States get to the point of such recklessness?

To get perspective, it is necessary to go back to a time before the Don-Roe doctrine. Further back than the Bush doctrine. Let’s look at the long-forgotten Powell doctrine.

In short, let’s remember the war that was before the wars that came before this war.

The first Gulf War seems like ancient history, but it has lessons for reminding us of how hubris over diplomacy has brought the American empire to a dangerous dead end.

Ian Shapiro, in his new book After the Fall: From the End of History to the Crisis of Democracy, How Politicians Broke Our World, writes about the First Gulf War as a high point for US hegemony and how it was all downhill from there.

In August 1990, Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein invaded Kuwait. Hussein had been America’s boy in the Middle East. They had backed him through 8 brutal years of war in Iran. There are questions about whether he believed he had the green light to invade Kuwait. But in Washington, the invasion was one step too far.

It put the United States in the spotlight because this was the first unprovoked war of aggression in the post-Cold War era. Hussein’s claim to erase the sovereign identity of Kuwait raised questions as to whether a world without the Cold War blocs would be stable or subject to arbitrary violence.

Iraq had a million soldiers under arms. The petro politics were simple – if Hussein could roll over Kuwait, he might roll over Saudi Arabia (which had a tiny army), securing control of a good chunk of global oil supply. President George Bush was not going to allow that to happen.

In response, the United States laid out the conditions for launching a war. It was known as the (Colin) Powell Doctrine.

Shapiro explains:

“[Under the Powell Doctrine, the United States could only become] involved in wars when stringent conditions are met. A vital interest must be at stake. War must be a last resort after every other avenue for dealing with the threat has been exhausted. The US must prosecute the war ‘wholeheartedly with a clear chance of winning,’ which in turn means being about sustaining congressional and public support.”

To build support for a US-led war against Iraq, the United States went to the UN Security Council. The Security Council laid out clear timelines for Hussein to leave Kuwait and allowed for trade embargoes and naval blockades to increase pressure.

When Iraq refused to comply, the UN Security Council authorized SC 678, which issued an ultimatum to Iraq. The United States worked vigorously to secure global support for the motion, with only Cuba and Yemen opposing and China abstaining.

Bush then built a coalition of allies in the Muslim world. To win this support, he made it clear that the United States would not engage in mission creep or regime change. Their sole focus was on forcing the Iraqis to leave Kuwait.

The American neo-conservatives in Washington pushed Bush to take the war to Iraq, but that would have violated the terms of the UN mandate. He refused.

It can be argued that the US used the UN to sane-wash their military actions. All true. They also had a history of arbitrary invasions (Grenada, Panama, etc), but the Powell doctrine laid down clear rules that gave the United States legitimacy in the high-stakes realm of the Middle East. It also established the American president as an arbiter of international disputes.

Fast forward ten years, and the horrific violence of 9/11.

In the aftermath of the Twin Towers attack, the United States enjoyed enormous global support and solidarity. Nations were willing to work with them in going after the terrorists who caused the carnage on American soil. They expected that the Powell Doctrine would serve as the baseline for the American response.

Initially, Bush Jr. followed his father’s pattern of bringing the case to the Security Council (with Colin Powell’s ridiculous weapons of mass destruction claims). But that’s where the similarities ended.

Bush Jr. was a weak leader who was pushed by the likes of Cheney and Rumsfeld. They repudiated the Powell Doctrine in favour of a more belligerent approach. This gave birth to the Bush Doctrine, which ignored diplomacy and alliance-building in favour of employing arbitrary power to go after perceived enemies.

The nature of the Bush Doctrine was summed up in Bush’s threat to global allies:

“You are with us, or you are with the terrorists.”

It played well on cable news, but it seriously undermined the goodwill that had been in place. The United States turned its back on diplomacy and stormed headlong into quagmire and catastrophe.

In Iraq, the U.S. occupation force announced a “de-Bathification” policy that fired everyone who had been associated with the Hussein regime. Overnight, they pushed out 100,000 people who knew how to run a government. It plunged the country into chaos and fed many talented people into armed resistance.

In Afghanistan, the refusal to accept overtures by the Taliban to participate in talks about establishing a new regime in Afghanistan was another serious error. The Taliban returned to their mountain bases where they built a fearsome counterinsurgency.

All the while, the hawks in the White House assured Bush that they could fight and win these two wars on a shoestring budget. In the end, Iraq cost $2 trillion and resulted in 300,000 dead Iraqis. Afghanistan cost $2 trillion in a humiliating defeat.

The Bush Doctrine was a failure, and initially, Trump vowed to keep the United States out of foreign wars. But his ego got the better of him with the Don-roe Doctrine, which has been staggeringly reckless in nature.

The United States has turned their back on allies, threatened NATO nations and has become increasingly isolated through relentless trade wars.

Then came Iran.

As the scheme quickly fell apart, Trump and Pete Hegseth began firing experienced generals and admirals for daring to point out how complex war really is in the Middle East. Trump has raised the level of insult and threat against the allies he desperately needs in resolving this disastrous adventurism.

And all the while, the Strait of Hormuz remains closed.

This is a war without objectives, end times, or strategy. And above all, it is a war without allies.

Trump never bothered to learn the dangerous warning of the Taliban – “The Americans might have the watches, but we control the time.”

The Iranians understand this. George Sr. seemed to grasp some of it with the Powell Doctrine. President Xi certainly gets it.

But the Trump White House is a toxic house of mirrors. Meanwhile, the Iranians continue to control the time.

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