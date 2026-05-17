Charlie Angus / The Resistance

Charlie Angus / The Resistance

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Susan Woodman's avatar
Susan Woodman
12h

This is an excellent explanation of the end of American power.

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Brian Doughty's avatar
Brian Doughty
12h

Mark my words. They will fail badly in Iran. Trump will tire of this mess and move on. My guess will be to Cuba and then Canada. We need to be ready

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