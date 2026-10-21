Charlie Angus / The Resistance

Charlie Angus / The Resistance

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Scott Gilbert's avatar
Scott Gilbert
5d

It's time to turn Musk into an international fugitive with a high price on his head.

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Lanace DeMara's avatar
Lanace DeMara
5d

I agree .. Canada & Europe need to fast track a new satellite and dissolve all contracts & investments with Musk.

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