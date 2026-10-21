Elon Musk is a clear and present danger to Canada. Full stop.

Just look at Ukraine.

The UK Telegraph reported that Musk approached Trump with the plan to jam the Starlink system to leave the Ukrainian cities defenceless from Russian bombing.

This unprecedented interference reveals the dangerous power of the trillionaire class. They have lined up on the side of authoritarianism and are willing to use the control they have over the digital realm to threaten democratic nations.

Musk has the power to monkey-wrench democracies through his control of Starlink and the toxic X algorithm. Does anyone believe he wouldn’t use this against Canada?

Well, according to our national broadcaster, there is nothing to worry about.

The CBC headline said it all: Why Canadian Starlink Subscribers (Probably) Shouldn’t Worry About US Interference.

“Probably shouldn’t worry” - gaslighting 101 in an age of existential threat.

The article was premised on the bizarre leap that it was Musk himself who worried his network would be used for military purposes. Thus, to protect Starlink users, he created a separate StarShield network for military applications.

The article left out any references to Musk’s avowed fascist views, his active interference in European elections or his public promotion of the need to break Canada apart.

The CBC also absolved Musk of any role in the Ukraine betrayal, claiming the military relationship between Musk and the White House is “fuzzy.”

There is nothing “fuzzy” about what happened in Ukraine.

The Telegraph reports that Musk explained to the president how they could jam Ukraine’s defences by throttling the speed at which they could use the systems. This would make the drone defences virtually useless against a Russian attack.

But to hammer home the point that Canadians can sleep soundly, the CBC gave us this whopper:

“The U.S. may technically have the capability to turn off such a system in a region of Canada; for example, such a move would likely be resisted by commercial operators.”

Are they suggesting that Bell or Rogers would be able to hold Elon in check if (as Howard Lutnick threatened) the U.S. Army was planning to come over the border “by sundown”?

The idea that we should trust our country’s sovereignty to the dubious premise that Elon will respect his contracts with Canadian consumers is ridiculous.

There is no hoping for the best at this time. We need to prepare.

The Europeans are way ahead of us on this file. They are working full-out to bring the Eutelsat system online, which would ensure European sovereignty over satellite coverage. Events in Ukraine and the growing drone threat from Russia will likely accelerate this program.

The United States is already ramping up the threat against Europe. Andrew Puzner, Trump’s ambassador to the EU, is warning of “devastating” retaliation if Europeans take on Musk.

As devastating as a defenceless border in Poland, Lithuania, Denmark, Romania. Germany? The Europeans have no choice, and neither does Canada. We must go all in with the EU on taking on Musk.

But it is not simply about finding other providers. We must actively protect national sovereignty from the threat of trillionaire fascists.

The Canadian government must designate Starlink as a national security threat.

This means cancelling contracts as well as actively opposing investments by Canadian investors in technologies that could be used to harm our national defence.

Ontario has already cancelled its $100 million Starlink contract. Meanwhile, SaskPower, a provincial Crown corporation, has given Starlink over $100,000 with Premier Moe’s blessing.

But government contracts are only part of the issue.

The Ontario Teachers’ Pension Fund has invested heavily in Musk. In 2019, before Musk’s toxic politics became clear, the fund invested $300 million in SpaceX and Starlink.

That investment has paid for itself many times over. But it also provided the capital to turn Musk from an eccentric into a trillionaire fascist with the power to decide people’s lives in cities like Kyiv.

It’s time to pull the investment.

Canada must apply the lens of national security to our dealings with militantly anti-democratic tech oligarchs like Elon Musk and Peter Thiel.

European economist Francesca Bria is warning of the danger of an “authoritarian stack” as companies like Palantir, Anthropic, and Starlink embed themselves in Europe’s security structure. She writes that allowing this would be devastating to democracy and sovereignty.

Canada needs to work with Europe and take the steps to defend ourselves. By cancelling contracts and pulling investments, we will financially punish those who threaten sovereign nations.

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