Fellow resisters,

Today I am asking you to watch this interview that I did with Maysa Hawwash, co-founder of Doctors Against Genocide. I spoke with Ms. Hawwash as she was flying to Palestine, where the genocide against the Palestinian people continues.

We spoke about the imprisonment of paediatrician Dr. Abu Safiya, who has been held by Israel since December 2024. He has been tortured, abused, denied medical aid and may be close to death.

Dr. Safiya is one of nearly 500 Palestinian health care workers and front-line responders who have been held hostage by Israel over the last two years. They have been subject to torture and denied access to family, legal representation or access to the Red Cross.

As I write this, 83 remain in arbitrary detention. The numbers include 17 physicians, 28 nurses and 13 paramedics.

The abuse of Dr. Safiya is not an isolated tragedy. It fits into a larger pattern of the systemic attack on the medical infrastructure in Gaza and Lebanon.

Over 1,700 Palestinian healthcare workers have been killed by the IDF in Gaza. From the beginning of the armed incursion into Gaza, Israel targeted hospitals, ambulances, and frontline responders.

The pattern is being repeated in Lebanon. Since March 2026, the bombing of hospitals and targeting of ambulances have resulted in over 130 healthcare workers killed and 400 injured. Israel has used the notorious “double tap” method of hitting a hospital and then, when rescue workers arrive, launching a second strike. All of these allegations have been documented by international aid organizations like Doctors Without Borders.

Irish Actor Liam Cunningham recently made a public statement that the reason Israel is kidnapping and killing doctors and nurses is that they are going after the witnesses to the genocide who would testify when these crimes are brought before the International Criminal Court.

Israel’s targeting of medical workers is a war crime. Those who commit these crimes are culpable under international law. And yet, there has been silence from Canada and other Western nations.

This past week, Marco Rubio declared his intention to shut down the work of the International Criminal Court, which is investigating the crimes. Canadian jurist Kimberly Prost, who is looking into the crimes, has been singled out for American sanctions. This has made her work almost impossible.

Canada helped establish the International Criminal Court, but the Canadian government has said nothing about the attack on Ms. Prost and the criminal court, which has made her work almost impossible.

The failure of the West to speak up has given incentive to Benjamin Netanyahu and his extremist coalition to go further in their attack on the rule of law.

Last month the United Nations issued a disturbing report that Israel is deliberately targeting children as part of their policy of destroying the Palestinian people.

Children have been shot by snipers, killed by drones while playing soccer and murdered at school.

I spoke with Maysa Hawwash about the impacts on the people of Palestine from this targeting of their children.

It is a powerful interview. But what makes it worth watching is that Ms. Hawwash is sending a message for action. She is asking people to contact their elected officials and to call the Prime Minister’s office.

Dr. Safiya’s life is at stake. We need to do what we can to ensure he is returned safely to his family and his people.

Please take the time to watch.

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