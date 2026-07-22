Charlie Angus / The Resistance

Charlie Angus / The Resistance

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Ron Murphy's avatar
Ron Murphy
2h

How anyone if Canada can support the Zionist/Fascist regime currently governing Isreal is beyond me. Jews in Canada DO NOT support the genocide, the atrocities, the inhuman behaviour being carried out by monsters of Zionism.

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Mike Wong's avatar
Mike Wong
2h

After WW2 the allies in general terms rebuilt the defeated countries and incorporated them into the world economy.

A victor can only win the war by winning the hearts and minds of the defeated.

Brutalizing them further is a dead end strategy.

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