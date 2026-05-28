Charlie Angus / The Resistance

Charlie Angus / The Resistance

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Charlie Angus / The Resistance's avatar
Charlie Angus / The Resistance
16h

The Honourable Julie Dabrusin

Email: ministre-minister@ec.gc.ca

Reply
Share
5 replies
Barn Owl 9's avatar
Barn Owl 9
17hEdited

This petition should be open to the rest of Canada to sign! The Rockies are part of Canada and we should have a right to fight for it too!! The written legal document should be accessible to all Canadians. All avenues.

Reply
Share
1 reply
52 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Charlie Angus · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture