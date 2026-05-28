Country singer Corb Lund doesn’t like to talk politics. And he’s never seen himself as an activist. But he is fiercely passionate about the land his family have farmed for generations.

The big skies, the Rockies and the grasslands of Alberta have inspired his songs and stories. Now, that land is under threat.

The UCP government has reopened the door to strip mining on the eastern slopes of the Rockies.

Corb Lund has stepped up to the fight. And right now, he needs your help.

The clock is ticking on the Water Not Coal petition calling on the government to ban the Australian mining giants looking to strip mine coal on the eastern slopes.

If you live in Alberta, you need to get active and sign the petition. Visit Water Not Coal to find a signing event near you. This petition requires a physical signature on an official form.

If you live elsewhere in Canada, you can show your support by calling on the federal environment minister to reject any permits for coal strip mining in the headwaters of the Oldman River.

The Honourable Julie Dabrusin

Email: ministre-minister@ec.gc.ca

One of the things I value most about this community is that we can shine a light on the issues and galvanize the public.

Our Meidas Canada contributor Jenny Yeremiy sat down with Corb Lund to talk about why this fight matters so deeply - not just for Alberta, but for all Canadians.

Check out the conversation:

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