Charlie Angus / The Resistance

Charlie Angus / The Resistance

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Shada Islam's avatar
Shada Islam
4d

Just the kind of message I needed at a time when Europe is walking straight into another "F" moment under its current leaders. The students are talking about hope, the politicians in Europe are offering them fear, hatred and violence.

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Philip Barnett's avatar
Philip Barnett
4d

I agree,,,thanks for being there, sorting through the bullshit.

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