Last week, I shared a piece called The African Parrots. The response from readers was so positive we have decided to launch a Sunday Summer Reading Series.

Throughout the summer I will be sharing essays I have written on topics outside the realm of politics — pieces about history, people and places that have stayed with me over the years.

Today’s selection comes from my book Cobalt: Cradle of the Demon Metals/Birth of a Mining Superpower, published by House of Anansi Press, 2022.

I hope you enjoy and we look forward to hearing your thoughts on the series.

The Girl in the Harem Pants

There is a photograph that I have been obsessed with for over 30 years.

I found it at our local mining museum. It is of a beautiful woman with a good-looking man at her side. She is wearing dramatic flowing pants that come tightly together at her ankles. The outfit is adorned with a scarf headpiece and a stole.

The woman is walking through downtown Cobalt, Ontario, like the queen of a great drama. All the people on the street are watching her.

Vaudeville actress, Daisy Primrose with Charles Stevens - Cobalt, Ontario, 1911

For a time, Cobalt was a scene of great drama — a land of staggeringly rich mines and desperately poor shanty housing. A town whose mineral wealth built the giant bank towers in Toronto, while the only thing that was left in the north were scarred, broken canyons and poisoned waterways.

People from all over the world came there — miners, hustlers, the desperate and radical revolutionaries.

This woman looks like she stepped out of that fabled time. But who was she? The question haunted me for the longest time.

A few years ago, I came across a postcard on eBay that helped solve the mystery.

It was a photograph of the same woman and man taken just moments before the scene that I was familiar with. The only thing written on the postcard was “Harem skirt girl” and a date in March 1911.

I scoured the local newspapers around that date, and the story began to unfold.

Postcard of Daisy Primrose and Charles Stevens, Cobalt, Ontario, 1911

The woman was Daisy Primrose, a vaudeville actress at the local Princess Theatre. The man with her was vaudeville promotor Charles Stevens. They were doing a publicity stunt that connected the rough mining camp of Cobalt to the latest and most shocking sensations of Paris.

Vaudeville played a leading role in the cultural life of Cobalt. The ramshackle streets were home to eight theatres, running a dizzying array of entertainment acts six nights of the week.

The mixture of entertainment on offer was extraordinary — from England’s dramatic thespian Herbert Beerbohm Tree and “America’s Sweetheart” Mary Pickford to the Cherniavsky Trio performing their classical repertoire.

The upscale Empire Theatre on Lang Street boasted a full orchestra and presented shows from New York and Toronto. Theatres like the Bijou and the Idle Hour played to the working-class audiences.

The Lyric Theatre, in the town square — also known as the Opera House — was owned by local entertainment and sporting magnate Thomas Hare. In a display of pretension, town officials designated the main road in front of the theatre the Rue de l’Opera.

Lyric Theatre, Cobalt, Ontario circa 1911

The roots of vaudeville lay in the burlesque, minstrel, and medicine shows of the Wild West. By the 1880s, these shows were being adapted for urban audiences, with the rough edges and risqué dialogue of the frontier shows smoothed over.

“Something for everybody” was vaudeville’s pitch to audiences looking for an evening of fun. The shows relied on the audience’s willingness to suspend belief and go with the flow of a spectacle where comedians, jugglers, and mind readers shared the same bill.

Vaudeville was an entertainment frontier that enchanted people by claiming telepathy was real or bending social conventions with male and female impersonators. It was one big ever-changing show.

Theatre manager Charles Stevens personified the brash nature of vaudeville in the silver mining frontier of Cobalt. He arrived in the mining camp in 1910 and took over the failing Idle Hour Theatre. He renamed it the Princess Theatre and brought an aggressive, self-aggrandizing promotion style to the theatre scene in Cobalt.

“It is neither bull-headed luck nor accident that I am the most successful theatrical business in the City of Cobalt today,” he boasted. “No Siree!! It’s because . . . I have always given you your money’s worth — sometimes more.”

In early 1911, Stevens hit upon an idea for creating a cultural uproar in Cobalt — inspired by Paul Poiret, the Parisian fashion iconoclast. Poiret was a cultural revolutionary who was heavily influenced by Sergei Diaghilev’s groundbreaking Ballet Russes. He introduced fashion shoots to push the mass appeal of fashion.

In February 1911, Poiret caused an enormous scandal in France when he introduced a provocative new piece of clothing, inspired by the East: harem pants. Until that moment, the socially accepted attire for Western women was floor-length dresses. Pants were the strict domain of men.

But Poiret had designed an outfit with billowy pants that narrowed at the ankles. He promoted these harem pants at a high society soiree, where those who refused to dress in the controversial style were not admitted.

The response was as he expected: the North American press denounced his creation as brazen and indecent, and covered his spring line as an example of the rise of “extreme” fashion.

Women who wore the garment were subjected to assault, harassment, arrest, and even murder. In some places, the pants were outlawed, and shops that displayed them had their windows smashed. Even the Pope waded into the controversy, condemning the outfit as an attack on the distinction between the sexes.

Stevens was determined to cash in on Poiret’s controversial garment to promote his vaudeville theatre.

A mere month after Poiret had upset the Paris fashion world, Stevens was determined to bring the controversy to a northern mining camp. To build drama, he announced in advance the exact hour that his wife Daisy Primrose would walk down the town’s main street in the notorious pants.

As Stevens and Primrose set out on a promenade from the Princess Theatre to the office of the Daily Nugget, downtown Cobalt was packed with people eager to catch a glimpse of the young actress.

“Cameras were at a premium,” the local paper, The Nugget, noted. “And every available machine in town was in the hands of some young man who took advantage of every stop made by Mr. and Mrs. Stevens to secure a snap.”

Daisy Primrose played the role of the mysterious girl in the harem pants to perfection. The pants were Copenhagen blue and made from Liberty satin. They boasted large buttons down the sides, as did her coat.

A photograph shows Primrose coming into the town centre with a huge smile on her face, projecting the confidence of a young woman who has been given a starring role in a mining town production of an international fashion moment.

On the following three nights, Primrose and Stevens performed a comedy skit and sang a duet while she paraded in the brazen outfit for the audience. But in the world of vaudeville, everything — including this international fashion controversy — had a very short life.

After three days of promoting what Stevens had described as the biggest sensation of the century, he retired the outfit and announced his next big stunt for the week: local vaudeville actress Ivy Evelyn would stand in the town square and give out a thousand pennies to the local boys if they showed up at 4:30 sharp.

The Cobalt silver boom was like vaudeville in that it relied on the willingness of investors to accept the seemingly unbelievable proposition that a town in the isolated bush could produce a never-ending stream of wealth.

In 1906, over speculation in Cobalt stocks caused a serious crash on Wall Street. Within two years, the speculation was back in full swing as the finance speculators set up in Toronto (now the global centre for mining finance). A sardonic editorial in the Toronto Telegram compared the stock market machinations of the new mining promoters in Toronto to a vaudeville show:

The stirring melodrama The Boom in Cobalt is being revised for a short run. It was played here a couple of seasons ago to splendid business, but owing to unforeseen circumstances, the curtain was hurriedly rung down . . . [but is now] supported by several newcomers specially engaged for the occasion at enormously high price. In fact, the salaries paid to all concerned in this melodrama from starts to scene shifters is so extravagant that the only hope there can be for a prolonged run is to find an audience composed of infatuated millionaires.

Cobalt was a place where life itself appeared at times as if it were part of a larger vaudeville extravaganza. Photographs of the downtown give the impression of a half-finished stage set, something slapped together to present an image of sophistication, wealth, and promise.

The March 1911 production of A Stubborn Cinderella landed in Cobalt after an eighty-eight-night run on Broadway and a cast of sixty-six, headed up by John Barrymore. A modified cast with a huge array of costumes and dance routines then hit the road across the United States and Canada.

The show arrived in Cobalt for a single day with a matinee and evening performance, before moving on to other northern communities. The local media noted that singer Hazel Kirke had not missed one performance in twenty-eight straight weeks of touring.

In the summer of 1909, a production called Imperial Girls was put together by local promoter Thomas Hare. Hare hired actors from Toronto for a series of comedic vignettes and musical numbers that culminated in a final scene where the actors played millionaires throwing fake money from the stage.

At one point, the stage manager in Haileybury threw out their real earnings, to the delight of the crowd.

After a lucrative run playing to the miners of the North, they turned south, and that’s when the tour went off the rails, beset by cancelled shows and freezing weather. By the time the production reached Belleville, the stage millionaires were broke and hungry. When they returned to the hotel after one performance, they found that they had been evicted and their trunks seized for collateral.

With nowhere to go, some of the actors tried getting bit parts in a competing production at the Royal Alexandra Theatre. One cast member begged a police officer to give her the money to get out of Belleville. The police contacted her family in Toronto, who sent her the train fare home.

One of the actors told the press,

“The irony of it. There we were getting hundreds of [fake] dollars every night on stage and throwing it around as if it were our last thought, and all the time we were wondering if we would be fortunate enough to meet someone generous enough to treat us to a bean sandwich.”

The story of the Imperial Girls tour was covered avidly in the Toronto and Cobalt press. One article led with the pointed subtitle “Began Well at Cobalt but Vein Rapidly Petered Out,” playing up the obvious irony of this vaudeville production produced in a town that promised so much and left so many penniless.

The story of hopelessly poor actors peddling a stage show about millionaire excess seemed like the perfect way to describe life in Cobalt. But it wasn’t simply a story of the false promises of Cobalt; it reflected the dark reality of the vaudeville circuit.

Every night in dingy theatres across North America, actors presented themselves as the epitome of glamour, wealth, and adventure, but the working conditions were unforgiving, and the pay was terrible.

In fighting for better conditions, they faced firings and blacklisting — not unlike the miners risking their lives to unearth enormous wealth for distant investors and shareholders without seeing the benefit themselves.

The Cobalt silver boom mirrored the rise, peak, and collapse of vaudeville. The industry was at its height in the first decade of the twentieth century, but by 1915–16, vaudeville had been sidelined by the growing power of film.

In a very real way, Cobalt played a role in the demise of vaudeville. Art historian Siobhan Angus points out that the flush of silver ore — which was essential for film — helped revolutionize film technology by making it affordable.

One of these technological innovations was the “silver screen.”

People often think that the name comes from the glamorous connection to Hollywood. In fact, the screen was named for the presence of silver halides that allowed for a more reflective surface for showing films in theatres.

That silver came from Cobalt.

Many vaudeville plays served as the basis for early movies, including The Dollar Mark, a play about Cobalt that had played to large audiences on Broadway in 1909.

The silent movie was released internationally in 1914 with the tagline:

“A stirring tale of Cobalt’s early days when the lure of gold made men demons and lives were as dirt.”

By then, the war was on.

The once-rich cobalt mines were high-graded for easy profit and depleted to help pay the enormous costs of the war. In 1916, the British government complained to the Canadian government that a potential miners’ strike at Cobalt would impede their ability to pay the war costs on the Western Front.

By the time the war ended, the mining boom was over, and the vaudeville theatres began to close.

In the early 1990s, as the last of the silver mines shut down, the town came together to restore the last vaudeville theatre that was still standing — The Classic. It continues to host artistic productions to this day.

For more information, click here for the book Cobalt: Cradle of the Demon Metals

If any photos or images on this site are under copyright, please let us know and we will provide appropriate credit. This content is used in accordance with applicable copyright laws, including “fair dealing” under Canadian law and “fair use” under Section 107 of the U.S. Copyright Act, for purposes such as criticism, comment, and news reporting.