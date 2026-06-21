Charlie Angus / The Resistance

Charlie Angus / The Resistance

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Stephen M Kahnert's avatar
Stephen M Kahnert
3h

“The willing suspension of disbelief” pretty well captures the transition from Daisy in those blue harem pants to Ivy tossing pennies to urchins at 4:30pm. I was born too late! Sweet lord but you are an elegant storyteller, Charlie, who mixes grit into his watercolours. Gregory Clark salutes you too!

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Cathy du Preez-Kiss's avatar
Cathy du Preez-Kiss
3h

What a fascinating rich essay and history lesson Charlie bringing together vaudeville culture and the piece in time about Cobalt and mining. Keep these essays coming! Happy Father’s Day Charlie.

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