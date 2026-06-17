When Aelius Lampridius set out to write a history of Caesar Augustus, he had nothing positive to say about the reign of Commodus:

“Even from his earliest years, he was base and dishonorable, cruel and lewd, defiled of mouth, moreover, and debauched.”

Augustus founded the Roman Empire after the destruction of the Republic. The belief was that a strongman ruler would bring order out of the chaos of the Republican government. In the end, it gave the power to the likes of Nero, Caligula and Commodus.

I found this quote over a year ago as I was trying to make sense of the Trump ascendency. It seemed to so perfectly encapsulate the story of Donald Trump. I had been writing about Trump’s gangster nature and his growing fascist tendencies, but there was something else about his reign that stood out from other spin dictators. I called him the new Commodus because he relished the spectacle of cruelty and humiliation.

I wrote that we were witnessing was the rise of an American Caesar.

This past weekend, Trump delivered the spectacle in spades with a vicious cage fight on the White House lawn attended by a crowd of toxic men, oligarch creeps, and fawning supporters.

Was I prescient in calling Trump the new Commodus?

Hardly.

Hannah Arendt’s description of the banality of evil reminds us that one of the most banal things about evil is how predictable it all is.

There is nothing done by the despots, megalomaniacs and torturers that is creative or new. They have no imagination and so resort to the same old grotesque patterns.

Hence, Trump trying to change the channel on his disastrous war in the Strait of Hormuz with gladiator games of violence and machismo.

But Trump as American Caesar isn’t simply a reflection of an autocratic takeover of power. He represents the inevitable endpoint of America’s longstanding obsession with Rome as an ideal form of government.

Following the revolution, the Founding Fathers rejected the Westminster parliamentary system. In looking for other role models, they didn’t try to imitate Athenian democracy but opted for the much more brutal Roman version.

You can see it in the architecture in Washington, the Roman style wreathes on the Speaker’s rostrum, and of course, the eagle. They played up Cicero and Cincinnatus (whom the city of Cincinnati is named after) as models of civic virtue.

But Rome was dismal at resisting tyranny.

The Republic easily gave way to the Caesars.

And so here we are.

Over the last twenty years, the right wing has actively targeted the notion of American democracy. They drove campaigns of gerrymandering and voter suppression by falsely claiming that the United States wasn’t really a democracy, it was meant to be a Republic.

Like the good old days of Rome.

Under this Republic, a republican strongman would rule without constraint. This is why they pushed to strip any limits on presidential power. They saw a Republican president stepping forth like Caesar Augustus or Tiberius. Instead, they got Trump, and he headed straight to Nero and Commodus.

In March 2025, French Senator Claude Malheuret warned Europe that it could no longer trust the United States, as it had descended into the decadence of a failing Roman-style empire.

“Trump’s message is that being his ally serves no purpose, because he will not defend you. Washington has become Nero’s court, with an incendiary emperor, submissive courtiers and a buffoon on ketamine [Elon Musk] in charge of purging the civil service.”

Trump 2.0 was based on the politics of public humiliation and debasement. But Trump is not simply a malignant narcissist. He has an underlying strategy of making others complicit in the debauchery.

Whether it was him hiring half-naked teenage girls to dance in giant champagne glasses in the fallout of the Epstein saga or the grotesque memes of himself as the true Jesus versus Pope Leo, Trump ridicules the notion of anything noble or uplifting in politics.

The fact that he has been allowed to get away with it is an indictment of the political, cultural, and legal establishment of the United States. They have been reduced to a sideshow of fawning or impotent onlookers in the court of the American Caligula.

Imagine the outpouring of praise if the president had used his 80th birthday to announce something audacious — such as building a world-class children’s hospital open to all in need, or launching a national volunteer corps — the American people would rally to him.

The United States had always valued the notion of public virtue in its leaders. This ties the American political experience directly to Rome.

Edward Gibbon, in The Decline and Fall of the Roman Empire, notes how the principle of public virtue was a bedrock for public service in Rome. Those serving might be notorious in their private lives, but they were honour-bound to present an image of public service as a fundamental for their right to hold office.

With the rise of the Caesar, virtue was replaced by capricious whim.

Trump has made a career out of trashing the notion of public virtue and service. What he offers in its place is cruelty, degradation and larceny.

When he announced that he was going to host a cage fight on the White House lawn, it seemed so unbelievable and over the top. But he got away with it.

He has degraded the symbol of the presidency in a way never seen before.

Who knows what happens next?

Edward Gibbon doesn’t quite capture the era of Trump. I think it’s better to fall back on Iggy Pop and his dark prediction of the rise of the American Caesar:

They're goin' wild, baby

They got all kinds of fuckin' stuff

They got everything you could imagine

They're so god dammed spoiled

They're poisoned inside

If any photos or images on this site are under copyright, please let us know and we will provide appropriate credit. This content is used in accordance with applicable copyright laws, including “fair dealing” under Canadian law and “fair use” under Section 107 of the U.S. Copyright Act, for purposes such as criticism, comment, and news reporting.