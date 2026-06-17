Charlie Angus / The Resistance

Charlie Angus / The Resistance

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Sigrid Mosmann's avatar
Sigrid Mosmann
6h

Another brilliantly written piece - you managed to put this grotesque spectacle we are witnessing into words, and your comparisons are, as always, spot on. It will be interesting to see whether Americans will be able to pull themselves back from the abyss.

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Sandra's avatar
Sandra
6h

This is so on point Charlie. Terrific commentary. 🙏🏆

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