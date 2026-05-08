Danielle Smith loves playing with matches. It’s what political arsonists do. But the smouldering dumpster fire at the Alberta legislature is about to ignite into a four alarm fire that could engulf our country.

Consider the fact that she has sidelined the pro-Canada referendum while allowing the separatist referendum to get into play.

The referendum is clearly unconstitutional, but it also sets up an ugly battle between white separatists and Indigenous nations in the West. Add to this that the entire voter roll with phone numbers and addresses of every Alberta voter has been shared with right-wing groups.

This means that people can be targeted and harassed. Profiles of Alberta voters will be exploited to create false online pages, driving disinformation and White Supremacist hate.

This is the kind of data windfall that the Cambridge Analytica crew would have loved to have been able to exploit.

Elections Alberta was aware of this massive and illegal breach and did nothing.

Little wonder that offshore BOT and disinformation sites are becoming increasingly bold in their fraudulent attempts to sow regional discord.

This is the Donbas playbook in action.

It’s been used by Brexit. It’s been used by MAGA. And it will be used to undermine Canadian unity and allow the Americans to bring a serious threat to our sovereignty.

And now another crucial player in the playbook has set up shop in Alberta – the Putin disinformation kings known as the so-called Internet Research Agency.

I have been researching this mob for a number of years. The news that they are establishing disinformation sites to promote the break-up of our country is deadly serious. Here’s why.

The Internet Research Agency was the pet project of street thug Yevgeny Prigozhin a man who spent 9 years in a brutal Russian prison after being arrested for trying to strangle a woman on the streets of Leningrad to steal her earrings.

He emerged from jail in the chaos of the post-Soviet collapse and set himself up selling hot dogs.

He had to pay off the local crime bosses, but he knew how things worked. From selling hot dogs, he moved into gambling and then began to make friends with the oligarchs.

Then came another transformation. He reinvented himself as a restaurateur and eventually became known as the “chef to the oligarchs.”

Dirty money was part and parcel of the ascent of this new ruthless class of leaders, and Prigozhin was as ruthless as they came. He worked out a deal to supply food for the army and for local schools. The food sucked, and children got sick. The Russian ministry launched 560 lawsuits against his company.

But then Prigozhin stumbled on something that would make him much more useful to Putin – he became an internet troll. His focus was targeting the democratic opposition that was struggling to stand up to Putin’s increasingly authoritarian control.

On February 12, 2012, a massive white ribbon resistance rally of 30,000 people came together in Moscow to oppose Putin’s attack on democracy.

Alexei Navalny emerged as a protest leader against the party of “crooks and thieves.” Prigozhin set up online accounts to trash the opposition. He threatened journalists and bloggers. He used money from his various schemes to create a propaganda film called “Anatomy of a Protest” that claimed the pro-democracy protests were a plot by the CIA.

This drew the approval of Putin as the democratic opposition was crushed. Navalny was murdered in a Russian jail. Prigozhin was then set up in a “gorgeous office” in the Olgino district of Petersburg, where he opened the Internet Research Agency.

It was a highly professional operation. Staff were paid 30,000 rubles a month to work 12-hour shifts creating internet profiles, engaging in online debates. He hired cartoonists, designers, tech staff and bloggers.

When the 2016 election in the United States came about, the Internet Research Agency sent staff to North America to research potential cultural fault lines. They purchased servers in the United States to hide their Russian origins and stole online identities of Facebook users to weaponize their spaces.

What Prigozhin delivered was brilliant in its simplicity and devastating in its impact.

One part of the campaign was to have his employees engage in online discussions across a whole spectrum of discussion groups. The object was creating discord. As anyone who has spent any time on Facebook or X knows, it doesn’t take much for one disruptor to upend entire threads and conversations.

A second part of the operation was to seed language of division and falsehood into the political narrative. This was done through influencers and fake online groups. Hashtags like #Hilary4Prison spread like wildfire. None of the Americans sharing the content knew this was a psyops operation run from Petersburg.

A later US Justice Department investigation documented hundreds of fake sites that were established to create social conflict. The Internet Research Agency was starting fires at all ends of the political spectrum. Thus, in response to the Black Lives Matter movement, they established a profile called Blacktivist, which called on Black voters to resist the Clinton outreach campaign.

“Woke Black” told his followers on Instagram they should simply boycott the election:

“A particular hype and hatred for Trump is misleading the people and forcing Blacks to vote Killary. We cannot resort to the lesser of two devils. We’d surely be better off without voting at all.”

On the other hand, there was a rally for the “United Muslims of America” encouraging Muslim voters to come out in droves for the Democrats. They even had signs with photos of Hillary Clinton and a fake statement attributed to her: “I think Sharia Law will be a powerful new direction of freedom.”

They then ran pages from pro-American groups like South United, Heart of Texas and Army for Jesus, warning about the danger of Sharia Law being imposed on red-blooded Americans.

This was the first election where the evening news had become increasingly irrelevant, and online sites were driving the discourse with millions of views and engagements.

As the 2016 election became increasingly neck and neck, the Russian campaign kicked into high gear. Facebook sites and profiles run by the Russians were created reach into the electorate.

Just six sites alone generated over 336,00 views. It is possible that the views for the overall Russian fake pages were in the billions. Fake Twitter accounts were being generated at the rate of nearly a million a day.

The Russians scored an unprecedented victory with the Trump election of 2016. The defeat in the United States continues to play out as a catastrophic example of how disinformation and online rage machines could actually deliver on the Izborsk Club’s (the Russian fascist think tank) promise to use cyber disinformation to cause the “destruction of several of the main pillars of Western society.”

Prigozhin moved on from king troll to warlord with the founding of the mercenary army, the Wagner Group. His soldiers fought in Africa, securing contracts at key mineral operations. His men fought in Syria and then led the assault into Ukraine. Along the way, they gained a reputation for ruthlessness and war crimes.

The Ukraine war of 2022 was different than the disinformation games of 2014. It was ruthless and soon became a meat grinder, killing thousands. Prigozhin had gone into Ukraine with 25,000 soldiers.

Within a few short months, 5,000 were dead or seriously wounded. By November, the Wagner group had lost 15,000 men, and Prigozhin was being forced to rely on “volunteers” from prisons.

Between November and February 2023, the losses had doubled because of the horrific killing going on in the Stalingrad-like battle of Bakhmut.

The war crimes mounted. Soldiers who refused to fight were shot or murdered with a sledgehammer on video. Prigozhin had alienated the Russian military, and he believed that they were leaving his soldiers with underfunded resources to fight the worst of the war.

In June 2023, he mounted a rebellion and pulled his troops from the battle line. Prigozhin’s plan was to march on Moscow. It didn’t turn out well. He was forced to back down and agreed to leave Russia to live in exile. A month later, he died in a less-than-mysterious plane crash.

The Leningrad hot dog maker had played a role in upending the world’s most powerful democracy. His tactics online continue to play out as the digital world remains hostage to disinformation, bots, and fake accounts. But he couldn’t overcome the brutal real world of Vladimir Putin and the gangsters.

Despite Prigozhin’s demise, the Internet Research Agency continues to be a serious agent of Russian disinformation.

Canada is a sitting duck.

Smith has made a career out of playing with the American disinformation kings. Now the Russians are here and they are the masters of the game.

It won’t matter that the separatists don’t have the votes to succeed. They will drive false claims that the referendum was stolen or encourage a convoy of extremists to set up camp on the Coutts border to call for American help.

Imagine the hate that will be generated against First Nation people by online bots if the courts shut down the referendum.

The Donbas playbook is about weakening our nation and creating internal chaos. A full on hate storm is brewing. The Prime Minister needs to take this threat very seriously indeed.

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