Charlie Angus / The Resistance

Charlie Angus / The Resistance

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Rick Innis's avatar
Rick Innis
11h

Danielle Smith is Putin’s useful idiot

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JOANNE HARDIE's avatar
JOANNE HARDIE
11h

DANIELLE SMITH has security clearance now, how will she betray Canada with that added power?

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