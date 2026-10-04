Charlie Angus / The Resistance

Charlie Angus / The Resistance

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Lorraine Montgomery's avatar
Lorraine Montgomery
Oct 4

Blame Obama. Blame Biden. Blame Canada. I’d say we’re in good company.

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BarbBernhardt
Oct 4

"Bloated vessel of arrogance"- excellent word choice. Yes we will put a hole in those puffed up American balloons full of hot air.

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