White House rage rhetoric against Canada is once again amping up. Whenever things start going south for the regime, Donald Trump turns his attention back on Canada.

Like clockwork.

His hatred against our country is not performative — it is visceral.

In the latest round of attacks, it is difficult to tell whether Trump is just venting frustration or setting the stage for further escalation.

I think it is a mixture of both.

Consider the president’s claim that Canada has been “very bad” and that we will be forced to come back and say, “sorry, sir.”

He has consistently refused to recognize us as an independent nation. But now the denigrating language about being the 51st state and/or treating our PM as a mere governor has gone a step further.

He is portraying our nation as little more than a group of rebellious upstarts who must be brought to heel. His claim that we are falsely claiming to be “innocent” but need to be taught a “little lesson” also carries a stalker’s menace.

Such is the worldview of a rapist voted in as president.

This past week also featured an unhinged rant from Trump advisor and convicted felon Pete Navarro. He still can’t seem to believe that Canada actually stood up to them. His rant was clearly driven by the fact that MAGA knows they have lost the air war in their own country.

The American people aren’t buying the blame Canada for everything message. The tariff war has added economic problems on top of growing inflation and uncertainty.

The Canadian side of the conflict has been cutting through in the key states where Trump is expected to lose in November. Hence Navarro’s bizarre demand that Canadian lobbyists get the hell out of the United States.

He also laid down a marker to blame Canada for impending defeats in some of those key battleground states and that they will seek retribution.

Pay attention to this.

What struck me most about Navarro’s rant was his struggle to find an apt description for us. He fumed that Canada is an insignificant little rowboat that the United States barely notices. According to Navarro, the US economy has the size, power and majesty of an aircraft carrier.

This wasn’t the best example given the fact that the story of the aircraft carrier USS Lincoln has been all over the news — and not in a good way.

After sitting impotently in the waters of the Middle East for a year, it had to be removed from action because it was covered in rust, the toilets were backed up, the food was rotten and sailors were jumping overboard.

Navarro’s failed attempt to find a winnable metaphor is typical of MAGA’s bellicose overshoots in response to Canada. My personal favourite was the warning issued by Florida MAGA supporter Jack Miladin:

Had Canada been treating us fairly, this would never have happened. So, buckle up, Canada, you’re taking on Goliath.

He obviously doesn’t know how Goliath fared.

As for describing Canada as an insignificant rowboat — I like it.

When I spoke with Ben Meiselas on the Meidas Network, I pointed out that the great thing about being in the Canadian rowboat is that our nation is rowing in the same direction.

This comment prompted a number of ideas from fellow Canadians about what kind of water presence we really are.

Not a rowboat, said one viewer, but a tugboat — able to pull bigger global forces to a better place. Another suggested that we have become a lifeboat as US democracy disintegrates.

But my favourite is that Canada is not a rowboat but an iceberg.

Navarro, Lutnick, Trump, and Hoekstra saw only the tip when they crashed their bloated vessel of arrogance against our edge. Now the waters are filling the lower decks. And instead of dealing with the problem, the captain and his lunatic crew are screaming at the iceberg.

There are many historic examples of the dangers of hubris — from the tennis balls given to the young King Henry V to Hitler’s continual failure understand British resistance in the Battle of Britain.

I think of Prime Minister Winston Churchill’s speech to the Canadian parliament in December 1941. As with all his wartime speeches, it was a stirring call to resist.

Churchill’s description of the Commonwealth spirit captures much of what I feel about Canada’s resistance today:

I point out to you that we have not at any time asked for any mitigation in the fury or malice of the enemy. The people may love peace but they are a tough and hardy lot. We have not journeyed all this way across the centuries, across the oceans, across the mountains, across the prairies, because we are made of sugar candy. We have not asked that the rules of the game should be modified. We shall never descend to the German and Japanese level, but if anybody likes to play rough we can play rough too.

Churchill knew his audience.

When the British forces were being evacuated from Dunkirk, the Canadians were already there protecting the British coast. From day one we were on the ocean facing down the U-boats as our pilots took to the skies in the Battle of Britain. Canadians showed we weren’t made of sugar candy.

Churchill would have told Navarro that when push comes to shove, Canadians are willing to play rough.

In his speech in Ottawa Churchill said that the seemingly invincible Nazi regime was convinced that in a matter of weeks England would have “her neck wrung like a chicken.”

Then, pausing for effect, Churchill delivered a punchline that has lasted through the ages:

“Some chicken! Some neck!”

Churchill understood the power of humour in rallying the people.

Some chicken. Some neck.

And yes, some rowboat.

Keep at the oars, my fellow resisters, rough waters lie ahead, but we will get through this.

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