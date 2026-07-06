Two years ago, I was invited to Bogotá, Colombia, to take part in the inaugural Pan-American Congress. At the time, the government of Gustavo Petro was deeply concerned about the growing power of the right-wing in the Americas.

He brought together progressive voices from across the hemisphere to discuss strategies to resist the rise of the right. The following year, I participated in the second gathering in Mexico City.

Then Donald Trump returned to power, and everything changed.

Charlie Angus speaking at the 2024 Panamerican Congress in Bogotá, Colombia

The militant right is on the move.

Far-right governments have been elected in Argentina, El Salvador, Chile, Ecuador and now Colombia. It would be dangerously naïve for Canada to think that we are somehow inoculated from the strategies being used by Washington to foster extremist politics in other countries.

Consider the recent 4th of July party at the American Embassy in Ottawa.

The event has always been a top draw for Canada’s diplomatic and political community. This year the invitations went to a different lot – influencers from far-right media and convicted convoy leader Tamara Lich.

Lich, often identified with the Alberta separatist movement, posted photos of herself with Ambassador Pete Hoekstra, thanking him and Donald Trump for their ongoing support.

Canada needs to recognize that the interference and pressure used in the rest of the Americas is now being applied against Canada. That is why I wanted to speak with Senator Clara López Obregón of Colombia about the recent election in her country.

In a shocking turn, the far-right candidate Abelardo Gabriel de la Espriella squeaked to a surprising win. Closely linked to the MAGA movement, he has vowed to rule with an “iron fist”.

I encourage you to take the time to watch this conversation where Senator López Obregón lays out the threat and why Canada needs allies in the hemisphere to defend our sovereignty against Washington.

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