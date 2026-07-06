The MAGA Threat to Colombia - Lessons for Canada
Two years ago, I was invited to Bogotá, Colombia, to take part in the inaugural Pan-American Congress. At the time, the government of Gustavo Petro was deeply concerned about the growing power of the right-wing in the Americas.
He brought together progressive voices from across the hemisphere to discuss strategies to resist the rise of the right. The following year, I participated in the second gathering in Mexico City.
Then Donald Trump returned to power, and everything changed.
The militant right is on the move.
Far-right governments have been elected in Argentina, El Salvador, Chile, Ecuador and now Colombia. It would be dangerously naïve for Canada to think that we are somehow inoculated from the strategies being used by Washington to foster extremist politics in other countries.
Consider the recent 4th of July party at the American Embassy in Ottawa.
The event has always been a top draw for Canada’s diplomatic and political community. This year the invitations went to a different lot – influencers from far-right media and convicted convoy leader Tamara Lich.
Lich, often identified with the Alberta separatist movement, posted photos of herself with Ambassador Pete Hoekstra, thanking him and Donald Trump for their ongoing support.
Canada needs to recognize that the interference and pressure used in the rest of the Americas is now being applied against Canada. That is why I wanted to speak with Senator Clara López Obregón of Colombia about the recent election in her country.
In a shocking turn, the far-right candidate Abelardo Gabriel de la Espriella squeaked to a surprising win. Closely linked to the MAGA movement, he has vowed to rule with an “iron fist”.
I encourage you to take the time to watch this conversation where Senator López Obregón lays out the threat and why Canada needs allies in the hemisphere to defend our sovereignty against Washington.
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Why is Hoekstra still in Canada. Throw the bum out. Now he's trying to play nice because no other country wants him as an ambASSador. He got thrown out of the Netherlands, the country of his birth, for stirring up shit. This man is a menace to our country.
The 'celebratory' party held by Hoekstra, at the Canadian embassy was intended to deliver a slap to the face, not to our government, but to our values. The (less than) shiny bauble placed on the mantle was none other than the bobblehead 'Lich'. We should heed the warning that this sends, and dismiss any idea that the current US administration shares our definition of reasonable behavior, or respectful conduct. There's nothing new here, but the receipt of confirmation that as a country, Canada should never be complacently aligned with the clown show.