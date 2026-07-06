Charlie Angus / The Resistance

Charlie Angus / The Resistance

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M & J Gyokery's avatar
M & J Gyokery
8hEdited

Why is Hoekstra still in Canada. Throw the bum out. Now he's trying to play nice because no other country wants him as an ambASSador. He got thrown out of the Netherlands, the country of his birth, for stirring up shit. This man is a menace to our country.

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Pete's avatar
Pete
8h

The 'celebratory' party held by Hoekstra, at the Canadian embassy was intended to deliver a slap to the face, not to our government, but to our values. The (less than) shiny bauble placed on the mantle was none other than the bobblehead 'Lich'. We should heed the warning that this sends, and dismiss any idea that the current US administration shares our definition of reasonable behavior, or respectful conduct. There's nothing new here, but the receipt of confirmation that as a country, Canada should never be complacently aligned with the clown show.

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