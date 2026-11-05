This was no normal election. It wasn’t even close.

The midterm tsunami was an uprising of hope and resistance. It represented the rejection of the politics of hate. Big money and toxic disinformation went down in total defeat before ordinary citizens who fought to restore their democracy.

Gina Hinojosa got involved in politics to stop the deterioration of her son’s public school and took down the MAGA dynasty of Greg Abbott in Texas.

Pia Dandiya ran in a gerrymandered district in Florida, with a record as a mom and high school principal. She whooped Casey Askar, the real estate mogul who campaigned on making Sharia law illegal in Florida while building his real estate empire in the Middle East.

In Ohio, people voted for Amy Acton in a total repudiation of a toxic advertising campaign backed by the Republicans all the way up to J.D. Vance. It was a vote for decency.

We saw historic firsts — for Gay, Black, Hispanic, Indigenous, Muslim, and Palestinian representatives. It was a total rejection of the MAGA war on “Woke.”

As I watched the numbers coming in, I kept hearing Leonard Cohen’s song Democracy is Coming to the USA in my head.

It’s coming to America first

The cradle of the best and of the worst

It’s here they got the range

And the machinery for change

And it’s here they got the spiritual thirst

MAGA was crushed in every demographic category and across a wide spectrum of rural and urban constituencies. This election will have major fallout in numerous key policy areas, from the climate crisis to big tech.

And it was the toxic tech bros who were the big losers — Musk, Altman, Zuckerberg, and Google are exposed like never before. They went all in on the MAGA agenda and threw their weight around arrogantly.

Elon Musk spent hundreds of millions of dollars trying to buy election races. On the eve of the midterms, Google threatened school boards with losing access to search engines if they didn’t submit to the AI feature. But voters came out in droves to reject politicians who were backing the AI data centre agenda.

The Democrats have a mandate to move on the Silicon Reich. Will they follow the wishes of their voters or allow themselves to be swamped by tech bro money? This will be a key test in the coming two years.

The other big loser was Israel.

The role of Israeli money in American politics has become more pronounced, and the interference more extreme as state violence in Gaza and the West Bank burned through decades of goodwill.

Drop Site News reported that Michigan republican Mike Roger’s campaign spokesperson was a paid agent for the Israeli government. Michigan Democrats won’t forget Haley Stevens attempt to use the Israeli agenda in trying to derail the campaign of Senator Abdul El-Sayed.

Trump could see the toxic impact of Israel on his voting base by announcing on election morning that he was cutting off all aid to Israel by the end of the year.

MAGA talked about communists, the Woke and immigrants. But voters were focused on affordability, the environment, and restoring hope and goodwill. These are the good takeaways but the reality is that a wounded MAGA is as dangerous as ever.

Things will get very dark in the White House.

The MAGA cult knows they are facing multiple criminal investigations, and Trump will not concede an inch. He will conjure the spirit of his mentor Roy Cohn — the man who taught Trump to defy, to fight, to undermine and to smear.

One man who knew Cohn described him as “incandescent evil.”

Cohn made Trump into the political figure that he is today. Over the next two years, we may well see Trump complete the transformation and become President Roy Cohn.

As for the trade agreement with Canada? It will or will not happen.

The tariff war cost the Republicans dearly in the midterms. It made no sense at any level. But Canadians must continue to hold our ground, as Trump still has control of the trade agenda.

There are those in the Canadian media who are already telling us that it’s all over. One journalist even called yesterday, wanting me to debate the premise of going back to Florida as a sign of goodwill.

Thanks, but no thanks.

Fellow resisters, ask yourself: F-35 or Gripen? Continue diversification with Europe or jump back into the realm of Washington control? The American people may be on a new path, but the fight to create a new Canada must continue.

I encourage people to maintain the boycott. Until we see the rule of law restored, we would be naive to drop our guard.

Leonard Cohen would have this message for the defiance of Canadians:

I’m sentimental, if you know what I mean

I love the country but I can’t stand the scene.

And I’m neither left or right

I’m just staying home tonight

Getting lost in that hopeless little screen.

But I’m stubborn as those garbage bags

That time cannot decay

I’m junk but I’m still holding up

This little wild bouquet

Democracy is coming to the U.S.A

Be polite, my friends, but be stubborn; show your resolve.

As for the wild, strange, sometimes irrational political system to the south of us, I leave the last word to the poet from Montreal:

Sail on, sail on

O mighty ship of state!

To the shores of need

Past the reefs of greed

Through the squalls of hate.

Sail on, sail on, sail on...

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