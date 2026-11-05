Charlie Angus / The Resistance

Charlie Angus / The Resistance

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Sharon Chandler's avatar
Sharon Chandler
1h

A note from the U.S. Don't be naive, continue your resistance. We must find our way out of this mess and we realize that our relationship with Canada is going to take time to heal.

Reply
Share
2 replies
JJS's avatar
JJS
1h

There is a crack in everything ; that’s how the light gets in

Reply
Share
1 reply
51 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Charlie Angus · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture