Charlie Angus / The Resistance

Charlie Angus / The Resistance

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Ken Fisher's avatar
Ken Fisher
5h

In 1951, I collected a complete set of NHL Hockey cards. The Bill Barilko card was my most treasured.

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Janet Trull's avatar
Janet Trull
5h

Thanks for filling in the gaps of this haunting tale. Especially Bill’s childhood. The story is all the more tragic for it.

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