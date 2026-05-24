Recently, I was in Toronto, being interviewed on the ice level of Varsity Arena, where so many historic hockey games have been played. I was with Canadian broadcasting legend Steve Paikin, and we were talking about Bill Barilko.

This spring is the 75th anniversary of the most famous goal ever scored at Maple Leaf Gardens — the spectacular overtime shot by 24-year-old Bashing Bill Barilko that brought home the Stanley Cup for Toronto in Game five against the Montreal Canadiens.

When it comes to hockey lore and statistics, I am not the guy people usually turn to. But I know the story of Bill Barilko. I have visited his grave every year since I was six years old. I grew up immersed in the mystery of the goal and the tragedy that followed.

Bill Barilko was born to Ukrainian immigrants in the gold mining town of Timmins – the same town where my immigrant grandparents arrived. They came for the same reason — to work the mines in what was an isolated industrial outpost.

By the time Bill’s Dad was in his late 40s, he was dying from silicosis, a brutal disease that killed so many of the immigrant miners in the dust-filled gold stopes of the deep mines.

Boys like Barilko had a choice — play hockey or work in the mines.

In Timmins, every neighbourhood had a rink. Every alleyway sported impromptu games of pick-up road hockey. And every kid shared the same dream — skating out of this town and into the magical radio world described every Saturday night by Foster Hewitt’s broadcasts from Maple Leaf Gardens.

For a working-class kid, the only ticket out of the mines seemed to be the prospect of learning to skate faster and hit harder.

The really good ones settled for the honours of playing in the local mining leagues. Others converted their winter skills and took starring roles in the summer softball tournaments.

A good ball player wielded a great deal of respect in town. They were guaranteed work in the local mines or mills, and their games were closely followed by the large crowds who gathered in the wooden bleachers of Hollinger Park.

Every now and then, however, a local kid made the huge step into the Cinderella world of professional hockey. Fans cheered the radio exploits of local heroes like Allan Stanley, Pete Babando, Pat Hannigan, Les Costello and the Mahovolich brothers.

Each story followed the fable-like ascendancy of pauper to prince. It’s a tale that has become ingrained in our national folklore — the myth that a kid from nowhere can become king of the world just because he can skate.

But the Bill Barilko story stands apart because it is a story of magic, mystery and heartbreak.

I have images in my mind of Bill Barilko, as told to me by my father. They were school chums at Central Public School. He was big, tough and very good-looking. But his future options seemed little different from those of his classmates.

He was considered a good goalie, but other kids had even more noticeable standing - Richard Moscorello, champion pole vaulter and baseball hotshot; young Leo Curik, a kid dreaming of a future in hockey.

By the time Bill finished high school, he was heading underground at the Delinite Mine. But Bill’s days in the mines proved to be very short.

Noticed by the Leaf talent scouts, Bill was scooped out of the mines and sent to Hollywood as a defenseman on the farm team — the Hollywood Wolves. Something of the Hollywood aura rubbed off on young Bill. His perpetual tan and matinee idol good looks added to his sense of dash and daring on the ice.

Halfway through the 1947 season, he was called up to the Maple Leafs and made an immediate impact with his hard-checking approach. Twenty-six games later, he was sporting his first Stanley Cup ring.

Bill quickly established himself with his powerhouse body checks and powerful puck-handling. The press dubbed him “Bashing” Bill, and he became a stalwart on an emerging hockey dynasty. The Leafs won three cups in a row — 1947, 48 and 49.

The image of Bill ingrained in public memory is him — airborne and flying forward in front of the Montreal goal. It was sudden death overtime in the fifth game of the 1951 Stanley Cup against the Montreal Canadiens — the only series in history in which every single game was decided in overtime.

Going into overtime on this crucial game, Leafs coach Joe Primeau gave Barilko strict orders — hold the blue line at all costs and don’t try anything fancy.

Bill’s job was to protect the Leaf goalie. But Barilko had a reputation as a free spirit. Primeau knew Barilko’s habit of taking chances. Leave the scoring opportunities to the forward lines, he ordered the young Barilko.

Three minutes into sudden death, Barilko decided to defy his coach and take the biggest gamble of his career. A shot from Howie Meeker had just bounced off Montreal goalie Jerry McNeil and had flown back into open ice. McNeil was down, and for a split second, both teams were frozen, unsure of where the puck had gone.

Barilko saw the puck and, with his powerful stride, dashed off the defence line. He swooped up the puck and pounded it past McNeil before the Montreal goalie had had a chance to get back on his feet.

The photo captures Barilko flying forward. The faces of the other two men in the photograph tell it all — Maurice “the Rocket” Richard looked stunned as Barilko sailed past, while McNeil stared over his shoulder into the open net.

The goal gave Toronto its fourth Stanley Cup in five years. And firmly established Barilko as a national hero. Seventy-five years later, the moment is acknowledged as the greatest goal ever scored in Maple Leaf Gardens.

Bill returned to Timmins that summer to bask in the glow of local adulation. As the summer neared its end, Barilko joined two friends — Dr. Henry Hudson and Dr. Lou Hudson — for a fly-in fishing trip to James Bay.

The three men loaded up the Fairchild 24 three-seater with supplies and then began to pull the float plane off Lake Porcupine. The plane, however, was too heavy, and it was clear it wouldn’t clear the trees.

Lou motioned to his brother to stop the plane. “There’s not enough room for the three of us,” he said. “You guys go on, I’ll stay behind.”

So Lou climbed out, and the Fairchild 24 flew off, never to be seen again.

The plane, scheduled back on August 29, 1951, never arrived.

There was no radio call for distress. No signs that it had gone down. A few days passed, and then the media began to pick up on the concern that was clearly emanating from the Porcupine region. Canada’s hockey idol was missing.

Leaf owner Conn Smythe kicked into action. Barilko had to be found, and costs were no option. What followed was the largest search-and-rescue mission in Canadian history. Two RCAF DC-3s loaded with rescue teams were sent to Kapuskasing to begin searching the land south of Rupert House.

Days went by without any clues being found.

Two giant Lancaster bombers were added to the search along with a flying boat and another DC-3. The nation’s press was intently following the search. Everybody was clamouring for answers.

Two B-25 bombers joined the search along with a privately-owned Grumman Goose. And yet, despite the power of the technological age, 17 RCAF aircraft, and numerous private planes, the boreal forest remained mute and steadfast.

It didn’t seem possible. How could a plane disappear without a trace? After nine solid weeks of searching, the planes were called back to the hangars. There was no sign of Bill Barilko.

Barilko’s goal was soon overshadowed by rumours and intrigue.

Some claimed to have seen Barilko in Florida. There was a theory that had Barilko flying north to defect to Russia and help start a Soviet hockey program.

And what would a mysterious disappearance in the Porcupine be without a stolen high-grade connection? One outlandish story claimed that Barilko and Hudson weren’t really going fishing but were using the plane to move stolen gold bars. The weight of the gold had caused the plane to crash.

Barilko’s disappearance jinxed the Leaf dynasty. Ten years passed without a word of Barilko and without the Leafs winning another cup.

Then, in the 1962 play-offs, the Leafs threw off the jinx, winning the series from Chicago. Soon after, in June, a bush pilot on his way to Moosonee, spotted what looked like a plane hidden in the trees near Fraserdale. Flying over, he tossed rolls of toilet paper out the window so that he would be able to later identify the location.

And it was here that searchers found the bodies of Hudson and Barilko. Their plane had flown in bad weather, crashed into the trees, and the thick foliage formed a canopy over the plane, obscuring it from the eyes of would-be rescue teams.

Nothing mysterious. No great conspiracy. And yet, as the years have gone on, the mystery surrounding Barilko hasn’t diminished.

I have written in a previous Substack about how my Granny (a mining widow) used to take me to the graveyard in the summer. As part of our visit, we would always stop by Bill Barilko’s grave.

His face peering out of the gravestone oval has been etched in my mind since I was a little boy — a gravestone oval of a cocky young hero wearing the fabled blue and white of the Maple Leafs.

I have always marvelled at the seven sets of dates chiselled on the marble:

W.M. “Bill” Barilko 1927-1951; Stanley Cup winner 1947, 1948, 1949, 1951.

And then the most telling dates:

Died Accidentally Aug. 29, 1951 - Buried June 15, 1962.

Those eleven years between his death and his burial have clouded the memories of the fantastic goal in a swirl of mystery, fate and speculation.

Bill Barilko’s overtime goal thrilled a nation the way Paul Henderson’s overtime goal electrified a later generation. Imagine the impact if, within weeks of the 1972 series, Henderson disappeared without a trace.

It is 75 years since Bill went missing, and the story has only grown with age. The Tragically Hip wrote a song about him. My band, Grievous Angels, wrote the Bill Barilko Song. Books have been written and are still being written.

This summer, as I have done every summer throughout my life, I will take up my late Granny’s ritual and return to the fields of the dead. And I will stop to pay my respects to Bashin’ Bill Barilko.

Gone but never forgotten.

Charlie with the puck from the 1951 Stanley Cup playoffs, a goal scored by Bill Barilko

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