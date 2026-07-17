Charlie Angus / The Resistance

Charlie Angus / The Resistance

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Geoffrey Hart's avatar
Geoffrey Hart
3h

Nicely summarized, as always. The test of whether the pipeline is a good idea is simple: ask the oil companies to pay for it. If they're not willing, that's clear evidence that they've done their homework and their rigorous analysis shows that it couldn't possibly be profitable. Thus, they're only willing to do it if the government (i.e., us) pays the cost. I'd really like to see this as a criterion for future government projects: if the industry that will benefit doesn't pay at least 50% of the costs, the feds (i.e., us) should not let the project go ahead. And if we pay 50% of the costs, we should receive 50% of the income.

In terms of this year's El Niño, what's likely going to happen is tremendous rainfall on the Pacific coast and drought in the eastern shadow of the Rocky Mountains. Add to that an increase in fertilizer costs (1/3 of the world's fertilizer travels through the Strait of Hormuz) and we're likely going to see greatly reduced crop yield and possibly even large crop failures, leading to much higher prices. Meat will be a particular problem. Remember a few years back when the cattle industry had to slaughter their cattle and drastically reduce the herd size because they couldn't get food to feed the animals? Governments, both federal and provincial, need to start planning for food shortages that greatly increase the price for Canadians. We're already going to get hosed, but maybe our governments can take measures now to minimize the hit.

To add insult to injury, the feds are thinking seriously about promoting a massive carbon capture and storage program to reduce atmospheric CO2. It's worth noting that the only people who believe this approach will work on an industrial scale are employees of the oil industry. It's time we stopped subsidizing the oil industry and let them make their own way in the world. And they need to be paying the full cost of greenhouse warming, since they're the ones who caused it.

If you agree with these notions, write to your federal MP (better still, call them) and ask them to act instead of waiting for a crisis to develop. Contact them here: https://www.ourcommons.ca/Members/en/search

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Lynn's avatar
Lynn
3h

Thank you Charlie. This pipeline BS is the definition of insanity.

MP Karins Gould has sponsored a petition calling on the Government of Canada to honour and ensure Canada‘s 2030 and 2035 emissions targets:

https://www.ourcommons.ca/petitions/en/Petition/Details?Petition=e-7559

There is another petition sponsored by MP Gord Johns calling on the government to restore the funding it cut for Environment Canada weather forecasting, weather radio etc (Rachel Gilmore has done a great reel on this):

https://www.ourcommons.ca/petitions/en/Petition/Details?Petition=e-7465

Link to Rachel‘s video: https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=CNg2RGxCGOo&ra=m

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