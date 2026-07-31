Charlie Angus / The Resistance

Charlie Angus / The Resistance

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Dave Brox's avatar
Dave Brox
1h

The key takeaway for me, Charlie, is "Put down your phones". There is a world out there, people. It's chaotic, scary and confusing at times, sure, but your constant scrolling and swiping just riles you up or anesthetizes you. Raise your head, look around. There are real people out there; there is sunshine; there are trees and birds. Have we forgotten the natural world? Are we doomed to a world of permanently hunched shoulders and bent necks? Those opposable thumbs can be used for actions other than swiping.

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M & J Gyokery's avatar
M & J Gyokery
1h

As you pointed out Charlie, our commitment to our marriage, family, friends, neighbours, community are no longer as strong as they once were, however, because of you Charlie, our commitment to our country has grown stronger than ever. Perhaps this is the start of a return to basics.

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