The Politics of the Bridge
The day after Canada agreed to renegotiate the terms of the Gordie Howe Bridge, Donald Trump posted an AI-generated meme of himself sitting in the White House with European leaders, looking at a large map of Canada and Greenland covered by the Stars and Stripes.
The President of the United States made his view of negotiations with Canada unmistakably clear. Negotiated contracts will be ripped up. Promises will be reneged on and Canada will be made to backtrack as MAGA attempts to impose their will.
Some say Prime Minister Carney deftly outplayed him on the point of “net” versus income. But since none of us will get to see the contract terms, all we have is speculation.
The online debates about big win vs. big loss miss the point — that the bridge was held hostage and Canada had to make tough decisions about to get it open.
Where we go from here with the Americans is the real issue.
To help answer that question, Meidas Canada sat down with Brian Masse, the former Member of Parliament for Windsor West, who has been engaged in the politics of the bridge since 1998. His understanding of the history and what’s at stake is invaluable.
We talked about what the bridge opening means at ground zero for those living in the Windsor area. I believe this conversation helps provide some perspective on this dangerous period in relations with the United States.
I hope you take the time to watch.
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Not disagreeing with your assessment of the threat to Canadian sovereignty and economy trump represents! All of us have to stand firm in our resistance to a US takeover!
It is really puzzling how so many people are so hostile to the government and not directing their anger down south?
We did not tariff ourselves.
A person with a modicum of intelligence can see that, we are being asked to submit to another power.
If the government is wrong, people who disagree with government policies should propose rational alternatives.
Outside forces do not have our interests at heart.