The day after Canada agreed to renegotiate the terms of the Gordie Howe Bridge, Donald Trump posted an AI-generated meme of himself sitting in the White House with European leaders, looking at a large map of Canada and Greenland covered by the Stars and Stripes.

The President of the United States made his view of negotiations with Canada unmistakably clear. Negotiated contracts will be ripped up. Promises will be reneged on and Canada will be made to backtrack as MAGA attempts to impose their will.

Some say Prime Minister Carney deftly outplayed him on the point of “net” versus income. But since none of us will get to see the contract terms, all we have is speculation.

The online debates about big win vs. big loss miss the point — that the bridge was held hostage and Canada had to make tough decisions about to get it open.

Where we go from here with the Americans is the real issue.

To help answer that question, Meidas Canada sat down with Brian Masse, the former Member of Parliament for Windsor West, who has been engaged in the politics of the bridge since 1998. His understanding of the history and what’s at stake is invaluable.

We talked about what the bridge opening means at ground zero for those living in the Windsor area. I believe this conversation helps provide some perspective on this dangerous period in relations with the United States.

I hope you take the time to watch.

If any photos or images on this site are under copyright, please let us know and we will provide appropriate credit. This content is used in accordance with applicable copyright laws, including “fair dealing” under Canadian law and “fair use” under Section 107 of the U.S. Copyright Act, for purposes such as criticism, comment, and news reporting.