Charlie Angus / The Resistance

Charlie Angus / The Resistance

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Judith Newman 🇨🇦's avatar
Judith Newman 🇨🇦
1h

Not disagreeing with your assessment of the threat to Canadian sovereignty and economy trump represents! All of us have to stand firm in our resistance to a US takeover!

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Mike Wong's avatar
Mike Wong
35m

It is really puzzling how so many people are so hostile to the government and not directing their anger down south?

We did not tariff ourselves.

A person with a modicum of intelligence can see that, we are being asked to submit to another power.

If the government is wrong, people who disagree with government policies should propose rational alternatives.

Outside forces do not have our interests at heart.

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